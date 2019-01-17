Salmon nuggets distributed in Western Canada recalled due to Listeria risk
Salmon Village Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon Nuggets - Maple – 150 grams. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 11:57PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection agency says Salmon Village's maple-flavoured smoked Atlantic salmon nuggets is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
The CFIA says in a statement Thursday that the company, Delta Pacific Seafoods, is recalling the 150-milligram packages, which were distributed in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.
It says the recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.
The CFIA says symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
The agency says pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.
