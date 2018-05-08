

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Officials in New Brunswick say floodwaters were expected to peak yesterday in the Saint John area.

At one point, the Saint John River rose to 5.7 metres above sea level at the city, where flood stage is 4.2 metres, and was expected to drop to 4.8 metres by Friday.

Officials say levels elsewhere in the province, including Fredericton and Maugerville, were also forecast to recede through the week while staying above flood levels.

Despite the lower water levels, the head of the province's Emergency Measures Organization says residents should stay vigilant.

Greg MacCallum says a deliberate process has to be followed to make sure it's safe to return home, and cautions that while it may be days for some people, it will be weeks for others.

More than 1,100 people have registered with the Red Cross, which has launched a fundraising campaign to help flood victims.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton has been closed since last Thursday.

As the waters start to calm, the extent of damage caused in areas cut off by rising water is also starting to become clear. Pictures recently posted on social media show cottages, trailers and recreational vehicles floating away.

The owners of buildings that survived floods in 1973 and 2008 say this time, the waters are higher than ever.