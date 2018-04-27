Sailboat captain jailed 13 years after being caught smuggling cocaine into N.S
Jacques John Grenier heads from his sentencing hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Feb. 26, 2018. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
HALIFAX -- A sailboat captain who smuggled drugs into Nova Scotia from a small Caribbean island has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Jacques John Grenier had pleaded guilty to possession of 250 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, importing cocaine. A third charge, conspiracy to import cocaine, was withdrawn.
Grenier, of Hubbards, N.S., was arrested after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded the boat late on Sept. 3 at a marina near Halifax.
Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden beneath a sealed bed frame in the forward sleeping quarters of the Canadian-registered vessel, which had travelled from Saint Martin in the northeast Caribbean Sea.
The sentencing had been delayed several times because Grenier, who is in his late 60s, underwent surgery and switched lawyers, among other issues.
A Quebec man, Luc Chevrefils, is also charged in the case.
