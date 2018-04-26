Safety board to release report on plane crash that killed Jim Prentice
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018
CALGARY - The Transportation Safety Board is to release a report today on the plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice and three other men.
The Cessna Citation jet went down shortly after takeoff from Kelowna, B.C., on its way to the Springbank airport west of Calgary in October 2016.
No distress signal was sent before the aircraft vanished from radar.
Also aboard were optometrist Ken Gellatly, the father-in-law of one of Prentice's three daughters, and Calgary businessman Sheldon Reid.
Jim Kruk, a retired RCMP officer and aviation enthusiast, was flying the plane.
The small aircraft was not required to have voice and data recorders, which the Transportation Safety Board warned would make its investigation particularly challenging.
