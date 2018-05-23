Safety alert in Toronto after apparent random stabbing attack
Toronto police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Scarborough.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:35AM EDT
Toronto police are warning the public after a man allegedly attacked two teenagers with a knife in what is believed to be a random assault.
The 15-year-old boys were walking in the area of Jaguar Street and Meandering Trail in Scarborough, just east of Toronto, on Tuesday afternoon when the incident occurred. Police said a stranger approached the teenagers from behind and attacked both of them with a knife.
One of the boys suffered life-threatening injuries while the other one received minor injuries, according to police.
The man fled the area on foot and investigators believe him to be “violent, armed and dangerous.” He’s described as a white man with an average build who is about 5’8” in height. He had a full beard and a buzz cut hairstyle and was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants at the time of the assault.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Videos of two shrieking lynx posted by Ontario man and his girlfriend go viral
- Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C.
- Company pulls out of running to takeover northern Manitoba rail line
- Safety alert in Toronto after apparent random stabbing attack
- Edmonton police to march out of uniform in Pride parade