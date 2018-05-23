

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are warning the public after a man allegedly attacked two teenagers with a knife in what is believed to be a random assault.

The 15-year-old boys were walking in the area of Jaguar Street and Meandering Trail in Scarborough, just east of Toronto, on Tuesday afternoon when the incident occurred. Police said a stranger approached the teenagers from behind and attacked both of them with a knife.

One of the boys suffered life-threatening injuries while the other one received minor injuries, according to police.

The man fled the area on foot and investigators believe him to be “violent, armed and dangerous.” He’s described as a white man with an average build who is about 5’8” in height. He had a full beard and a buzz cut hairstyle and was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants at the time of the assault.