Safe house in tiny Nunavik village aims to break generations of trauma for Inuit
On any given day in Kingaqsualujjuak, Que., a person or family in crisis can call a 24-hour number and speak to a community member who can help.
Qarmaapik House offers a safe house for parents and children, and its goal is to keep families together, ensuring Inuit resources intervene when families need help.
"We use our language and we do the research on what we can do to help them out, for their family, for their children, or for individuals," said Ellasie Annanack, a counsellor at Qarmaapik House.
"I feel it's really important as a local to work with local families."
The Qarmaapik House staff and board of directors gave a presentation to Mary Simon, her husband Whit Fraser and their team on Tuesday as part of the Governor General's trip to Nunavik, highlighting the challenges they had in getting the program started back in 2016.
The program's founders wanted to reduce the number of Inuit children who are taken from their homes and communities and placed in care because of issues with violence, neglect or substance abuse at home.
"That's been one of our goals since Day 1, to be able to break the cycle with violence or (foster care) placements, because that's creating traumas over and over again," Annanack said.
Indigenous kids are overrepresented in foster care across Canada, making up 52.2 per cent of placements, according to 2016 census data, even though only seven per cent of Canadian children are Indigenous.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission report said that is "related to the intractable legacies of residential schools including poverty, addictions and domestic and sexual violence."
The federal government has committed to working with Indigenous groups, including Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, to overhaul the system to be "child-centered, community-directed, and focused on prevention."
A law passed in 2019 affirms the rights and jurisdiction of Indigenous Peoples in child and family services. Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan has since launched its own Indigenous-led child-welfare system for band members.
In Nunavik, getting the safe house started and ensuring it's recognized as a critical resource hasn't been easy. Funding comes from the Nunavik board of health and social services, the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau and Kativik Regional Government, but the safe house is run by the community. It now offers psychological services and a community kitchen, among other programming.
After touring the safe house, Simon told a member of her staff, "It took them four years to get this going. That's a bit much."
Those challenges didn't end after the launch. There was "a flood of people" in need of help. Staff had to learn to navigate the often complex child-welfare and youth criminal justice systems on their own, because the overburdened workers in the area were unable to help, Annanack said.
"Sometimes we would feel we were the cause of placement, because we didn't know the system," she said.
They also needed to build relationships with those working in child protection and policing. But with so many transient workers in the North, even that is difficult.
Qarmaapik is still working to build awareness of its services among officials including police, and staff say they spend a great deal of time and energy reintroducing themselves and their offerings to people who come and go every few weeks or months.
There are also challenges with housing, as in many northern communities. The safe house itself is in an aging building in need of upgrades.
Annanack believes Inuit-led intervention will help break those cycles of intergenerational trauma, and that in turn will help empower local kids to become the social workers, teachers and other professionals who serve their communities in the future.
Qarmaapik House staff have begun training workers in other Nunavik communities, hoping to share what they've learned.
"I hope there's more people that are inspired for this service, because we need it in all the communities," Annanack said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
How to get better mileage and save money as gas prices rise
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens. The daily average retail price for gas across the country hit an all-time high of $197.4 per litre Tuesday, up from the start of the year, when it hovered around $146.1, Natural Resources Canada data shows.
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
Ukrainian boy describes surviving alleged shooting that left his father dead
Yura Nechyporenko, a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy, recounts an alleged shooting by a Russian soldier against him and his father, which the parent did not survive. Now, the family is seeking justice.
Russia continues Mariupol steel mill strikes as Ukraine offers exchange
Russian forces were continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay'
Finland's leaders said Thursday they're in favour of rapidly applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine.
'We just want change': Former gymnast details alleged abuse within sport in class-action lawsuit
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
Putin's alleged girlfriend not ruled out of future Canadian sanctions: Joly
Canada has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, says the foreign affairs minister.
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario Green Party platform includes pledge to end homelessness, new paid holiday and election reform
An Ontario government led by the Greens would focus on creating neighbourhoods where residents can “live, work and play,” according to a sneak peek of the party’s election platform that will also include sweeping climate and voting reforms.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Accused in Kensington Market shooting says it was 'not really' difficult to get a gun, court hears
Video obtained by CTV News Investigates of a 2018 Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market that left a 19-year-old man dead and three bystanders injured shows how it escalated from a conversation to deadly violence in seconds.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | RBC closing bank branch in Metcalfe
Royal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | March for Life rally and march today in Ottawa
The March for Life rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown Ottawa at 1:30 p.m.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
Barrie
-
Remains of Parry Sound man missing since 2018 found
The remains of a Parry Sound man reported missing more than four years ago have been found.
-
Tents expose homeless plight
Honks and hoots drew attention to a long line of camping tents set up along Barrie's waterfront to highlight the peril of the homeless.
-
Ontario's honey bees in peril
A tiny parasitic mite, a very tough winter and cold spring are being blamed for significant honey bee colony losses in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Teen charged for alleged stabbing in Cambridge that sent one to hospital
A teen has been charged and one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
London
-
Gunshots ring out in London, Ont. neighbourhood
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in east London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Flood haunted neighbourhood eyes upgrades to West London Dyke
“It was scary,” Gianna Rigopoulos admitted as she recalled when the Thames River flooded her street. “It was kind of like ocean waves washing up towards our house.” Four years later, upgrades to the section of dyke that protects the neighbourhood are entering the final design stage.
Windsor
-
Near or far, high costs not slowing travel plans in Windsor-Essex
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) debuted the 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide Wednesday afternoon, encouraging those wanting to travel to stay close to home.
-
City of Windsor offers safety tips for those turning to the pool to keep cool
While city pools are not yet open, municipal officials are sounding the alarm about what you need to know before jumping into the water.
-
Worker dies in industrial accident at Atlas Tube in Harrow
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Man, 36, gunned down on Montreal street two days before sentencing: reports
Montreal police say a man is dead after he was shot in broad daylight in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
-
Energir deal could cost Hydro-Quebec $7.2 billion
An agreement between Hydro-Quebec and Energir could end up costing Quebecers a lot of money.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
Winnipeg
-
Sex assault allegations prompt new bill with goal to better protect Manitoba youth athletes
Allegations of sexual assault against Winnipeg high football coach and teacher Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, have sparked calls for better protections for students and youth in sports.
-
Recent weather in Riding Mountain National Park not expected to deter visitors
More rain is coming this weekend to parts of Manitoba, but Riding Mountain National Park is still trying to get rid of the snow that hit the province a few weeks ago. Despite the weather setbacks, the Town of Wasagaming is dry and open for business.
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
-
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Calgary artist hoping Flames fans go wild for playoff anthem
Joey Braunwarth says he still remembers all of the words to the Calgary Flames' 2004 unofficial playoff anthem 'In Da Dome.'
Edmonton
-
TikTok sensations: Alta. seniors rack up views with their unique videos
TikTok is usually known as a social media platform for young people, but some of St. Albert’s oldest residents have discovered a winning formula for video views.
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in stabbing near Royal Alexandra Hospital
A woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man died of a stab wound last week.
Vancouver
-
Teen victim of Surrey swarming attack being bullied and blamed online, mother says
Mounties in Surrey say there may be more arrests following a vicious assault on a 15-year-old by other teenage girls that was filmed and posted online.
-
Sidewalk being installed near site of crash that killed Burnaby teen, city says
After a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Burnaby, the city says it is moving ahead with the installation of a temporary sidewalk in the area where she died in order to address safety concerns raised by residents.
-
B.C.'s new method of counting COVID-19 deaths may be obscuring benefit of vaccination
While it's long been known that vaccination significantly reduces the likelihood of severe outcomes from COVID-19, B.C.'s recent change to how it reports deaths related to the disease may be making it harder to see that in the data.
Politics
-
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
-
Putin's alleged girlfriend not ruled out of future Canadian sanctions: Joly
Canada has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, says the foreign affairs minister.
-
Recap the first official Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. on May 11. It was the first of two official debates organized. The party promised a policy-focused event, and largely delivered. Recap our reporters' real-time updates.
Health
-
Acute hepatitis: What symptoms should parents should look out for
As worldwide cases of liver disease among children go up, officials are now recommending that parents should look for these symptoms.
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
U.S. overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says
More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation's escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress
NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday.
-
China's Mars rover uncovers evidence of water at landing site
China's Zhurong rover has found evidence suggesting that water persisted on Mars for much longer than expected.
-
Supplies launched to China's new space station for next crew
A Chinese cargo vessel docked with the country's under-construction space station Tuesday ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.
Entertainment
-
Halsey is 'allergic to literally everything' since giving birth and has been hospitalized multiple times
Halsey has revealed that they have received multiple diagnoses since giving birth last July.
-
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
-
Mario Batali acquittal underscores perils of Me Too cases
Nearly five years into the Me Too era, former prosecutors, legal experts and victims' advocates say prosecuting sexual misconduct cases has proven to be no easier than before the reckoning that ignited a firestorm of accusations against powerful, seemingly untouchable men.
Business
-
How to get better mileage and save money as gas prices rise
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens. The daily average retail price for gas across the country hit an all-time high of $197.4 per litre Tuesday, up from the start of the year, when it hovered around $146.1, Natural Resources Canada data shows.
-
'I thought it was a joke': N.S. homes continue to sell well over asking prices
Nova Scotia's red hot real estate market continues to surprise, with hundreds of homes selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking prices, making some instant millionaires.
-
Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk
The chief executive of Coinbase said a disclosure in its latest quarterly filing did not indicate the cryptocurrency exchange operator faced a bankruptcy risk and it had been made to meet a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement.
Lifestyle
-
Apple to pull the plug on iPod after more than 20 years
Apple is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.
-
'The Rock,' the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for US$21.9 million
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
-
75-year-old Quebecer becomes oldest man to perform a headstand
At 75 years old, a Quebecer has claimed the world record for the oldest male to perform a headstand.
Sports
-
'We just want change': Former gymnast details alleged abuse within sport in class-action lawsuit
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
-
Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73
Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA's top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73.
Autos
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas in U.S.; faulty hoses can leak fuel
Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. -- most for a second time -- because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.
-
Surging gas prices to stall summer road trips for many Canadians, survey suggests
The surging price of gasoline shows no signs of stopping and that's starting to affect how people are planning their summer holidays.