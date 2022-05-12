Safe house in tiny Nunavik village aims to break generations of trauma for Inuit

Governor General Mary Simon listens to a presentation by Qarmaapik counsellor Ellasie Annanack, left, at the Qamaarpik House, May 10, 2022 in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Governor General Mary Simon listens to a presentation by Qarmaapik counsellor Ellasie Annanack, left, at the Qamaarpik House, May 10, 2022 in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to get better mileage and save money as gas prices rise

Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens. The daily average retail price for gas across the country hit an all-time high of $197.4 per litre Tuesday, up from the start of the year, when it hovered around $146.1, Natural Resources Canada data shows.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social