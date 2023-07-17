'Saddened but not shocked': Gender studies professor concerned about fallout from triple stabbing in university classroom
When Miranda Green-Barteet heard about the triple stabbing that took place in a gender studies classroom at the University of Waterloo in Ontario last month, she says she was "saddened" but "not shocked."
The professor and undergraduate chair of gender, sexuality and women's studies at the University of Western Ontario says threats, harassment and intimidation often happen when teaching the subject.
"I have gotten hate mail, I have gotten hateful tweets on Twitter. All of my colleagues have received similar things. Many do not have social media profiles associated with their profession for these reasons," she told CTV's Your Morning on Monday. "It's just not surprising."
The attack at the University of Waterloo on June 28 left two students and their professor with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have since arrested Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24, in connection with the stabbing.
He faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He also faces a charge of mischief under $5,000, which police told CTV News Kitchener is in relation to a ripped Pride flag.
After the stabbing, Green-Barteet said her faculty is planning to evaluate safety in classrooms over the summer.
"My department is in the faculty of arts and humanities, and the faculty has moved up a planned safety audit that was to occur in the fall, it's going to now take place on this over the summer. I do know that there are meetings that are happening with upper administration, my department has been consulted," she said.
Professors in the gender studies program at Western University, Green-Barteet said, are asking for classrooms with an entrance and exit to "increase safety without compromising our pedagogy."
An advocacy group for Canada's universities says post-secondary institutions will be re-evaluating their security after the stabbing. About 100 institutions and seeking to address polarization on their campuses.
“Universities by their very nature are places of inquiry and academic freedom...where ideas need to be discussed, they need to be argued, they need to be countered, they need to be thoroughly examined, but in a place of safety and in a place of tolerance,” Philip Landon, CEO of Universities Canada, told The Canadian Press.
Green-Barteet says she also hopes classroom numbers and locations will only be made available to students and staff members who are part of the Western community, instead of publicly available online, for example.
"If you're not a member of the Western community, it's very easy to search and find out where certain classes will be held on campus," she said.
Following the stabbing at Waterloo, Alan Shepard, president of Western University, issued a statement calling the act "appalling."
"Some on campus may be feeling particularly vulnerable right now," he said. "I want to assure you that Western will continue to prioritize the well-being and safety of our students and employees — and, in light of the incident at Waterloo, we have put additional security measures in place across campus."
The stabbing is an example of how hate crimes play out when there is pushback against historical norms, Green-Barteet said.
"The amount of hate crimes in gender-based violence has always been high,” she said. “I think that what we're seeing now is a pushback against the rights that LGBTQ+ people have earned and as historically happens. When those who are in power feel like power is being taken away from them, they react."
To hear the full interview click the video at the top of this article.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
Italian health officials intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week on Monday with temperatures expected to top 40 C -- or 104 F -- on a continent already overburdened by tourists.
Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Diana could fetch US$50,000 at auction
A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the late Diana is expected to sell for more than US$50,000 at auction.
'Saddened but not shocked': Gender studies professor concerned about fallout from triple stabbing in university classroom
After a stabbing at the University of Waterloo left three people injured, one professor explains how staff members at her university are evaluating the safety of their own classrooms.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Toronto
-
Toronto entrepreneur pledges $20K to house refugees stuck on city streets
A Toronto entrepreneur has personally pledged to donate at least $20,000 to house refugees who have been camped out in downtown Toronto for weeks.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
Ottawa
-
Hwy. 417 reopens for Monday morning commute after Bronson Avenue bridge replaced
Highway 417 reopened between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street on Monday morning, after the busy highway was closed all weekend for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue bridge.
-
'Inappropriate' and 'Upsetting': Veteran councillor criticizes Ottawa mayor's calls to open Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper says it is inappropriate for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to publicly and privately call on the National Capital Commission to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer.
-
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
Barrie
-
Driver busted twice for stunt driving
Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police stopped a man driving 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on George Johnson Road on the weekend.
-
Art groups and sports teams will benefit from Ontario Trillium grants in Midland
An announcement at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre detailed how the almost $200,000 Ontario Trillium Foundations grants would be spent.
-
More than 15K lightning strikes recorded in Ontario over 2-day period
Ontario recorded more than 15,000 lightning strikes in the last 48 hours, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province, officials say.
Kitchener
-
Motorcycle driver in Woolwich crash has died
The motorcycle driver who was injured in Saturday’s crash in Woolwich Township has died.
-
Police interaction at Pinehurst Conservation Area results in injury, SIU invokes mandate
Ontario’s police watchdog will be investigating an interaction at Pinehurst Conversation Area that resulted in someone getting hurt.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
London
-
Officers assaulted during Friday night arrest
Shortly after 9 p.m., police said they responded to a call for a man who had damaged a number of vehicles on Adelaide Street north near Fanshawe Park Road.
-
Gas leak reported in east London
According to London fire, there are no reported injuries and roads in the area are blocked off.
-
Man struck by train in hospital with critical injuries
Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, police said emergency crews were called to the area of Maitland Street and York Street
Windsor
-
What would you give up to stay on social media? Some say sex, lifespan and having kids, study shows
A study looking at what people would give up to maintain a social media presence shows a small percentage are willing to give up significant aspects of their lives, such as a year of their life or their ability to have children.
-
Arrest made in Chatham after threats and robbery
Around 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, police said the woman stole a large amount of money from the victim while threatening them with a firearm.
-
Comedian Andrew Schulz coming to Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is bringing another comedian to the city.
Montreal
-
1 person remains in hospital after deadly gondola crash at Quebec's Mont Tremblant
Quebec provincial police say one person was killed and another seriously injured Sunday at the Mont Tremblant resort when a gondola collided with a drilling machine.
-
Chance of showers early in the week will help Quebec forest fire fighters
The weather conditions that Environment Canada was forecasting on Monday for the start of the week in the Nord-du-Québec region were only likely to give a small helping hand to teams battling major forest fires, particularly in areas on the outskirts of James Bay.
-
WATCH: Former farm girl rescues young owl from side of busy Montreal street
Montreal resident Carrie MacPherson spotted an injured Norther Saw-whet owl on the side of a busy street and rescued the bird as it would have surely died before turning it over to a veterinary hospital.
Atlantic
-
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off Sunday evening with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia man charged with sexual assault
RCMP in East Hants have laid charges Monday for a reported sexual assault that happened in March.
Winnipeg
-
‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors
Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.
-
'An experience all in itself': Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead inside northwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northwest community of Bowness.
-
Attendance record stands as 2023 Calgary Stampede statistics released
This year's attendance numbers for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth have been released, making the event the second largest Calgary Stampede in history.
-
University of Calgary-led study says concussions don't affect kids' intelligence
A University of Calgary-led study has some positive news for parents whose children have suffered concussions, finding kids' intelligence is not affected by the brain injury.
Edmonton
-
RCMP ask for help finding person 'struggling' in North Saskatchewan River
RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke clears and steady rain rolls in
After a weekend of smoky conditions, the air quality health index has lowered to the "moderate risk" range in Edmonton this morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. and federal officials to discuss wildfire response as military assesses situation
A working group comprised of members of Public Safety Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces and British Columbia emergency management and wildfire officials are set to meet today as several hundred blazes burn across the province.
-
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
Politics
-
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
-
Foreign interference shows need for Canada to get serious on media literacy: advocate
As federal parties craft the scope of a possible inquiry into foreign interference, Canada's media-literacy charity argues governments and schools need to do a better job of preventing citizens from being manipulated by hostile states.
-
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Health
-
Dozens of cats in Poland had bird flu but the risk to people is low, the UN health agency says
The World Health Organization said more than two dozen cats have been infected with bird flu across Poland, but no people appeared to have been sickened.
-
University of Calgary-led study says concussions don't affect kids' intelligence
A University of Calgary-led study has some positive news for parents whose children have suffered concussions, finding kids' intelligence is not affected by the brain injury.
-
Ketamine effectively treats severe depression in Australian clinical trial
Ketamine can effectively treat severe depression, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area, marine experts said Monday.
-
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
-
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
Entertainment
-
Elton John testifies for the defence in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial
Elton John testified Monday for the defence in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial. John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify after his husband, David Furnish, said Spacey only once attended the annual gala the singer held at his Windsor home.
-
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
-
'An experience all in itself': Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as stocks worldwide stall after weak Chinese data
Wall Street is off to a mixed start Monday as stocks worldwide stall following the latest signal that the world's second-largest economy is flagging.
-
-
China's economy grew 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, lower than expected as momentum slows
China's economy grew 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of the year after near-stagnant growth a year earlier, missing analyst expectations even as momentum is expected to weaken in the coming quarters.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
-
The latest legacy of Canada's wildfire smoke? Wisconsin's new beer-and-burger pairing
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
-
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Sports
-
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off Sunday evening with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.
-
Matheson hopes World Cup will further raise profile of women's game, boost new league
A veteran of four World Cups as a player, Diana Matheson knows the platform that the women's soccer showcase presents.
-
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.