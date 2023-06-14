Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are "on the verge of being severed" after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine on the weekend, where he announced that Canada officially seized an airplane that had been sitting on the tarmac at Toronto's Pearson International Airport since February 2022.
"We perceive this act as cynical and shameless theft," Russia's foreign ministry said in an English-language statement posted Tuesday.
A year ago, Canada became the first G7 country to enact a law that allows Ottawa to not just seize assets held by sanctioned people, but to forfeit the money and have it diverted to victims of a sanctioned regime.
The law remains unused, but Trudeau said Ottawa plans to begin a process to either transfer the plane to Ukraine or sell it for money that would support the country's recovery.
"We're going to do it as quickly as possible, but I can tell you the Ukrainians are very pleased that the path has started," Trudeau said Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv.
The Russian-registered Antonov AN-124 is owned by the firm Volga-Dneper, which Canada sanctioned in April. It is one of the largest aircraft in the world, and Ottawa fears Russia could use it to deliver military supplies in its invasion of Ukraine.
The government officially seized the aircraft through a June 8 cabinet order.
"I think there was pressure on the government to do something about it, because effectively it couldn't be moved, because Russian aircraft are prohibited from Canadian airspace," said William Pellerin, an Ottawa-based trade lawyer with the firm McMillan LLP.
He said the owners can launch a court challenge of the seizure up until the time Ottawa files a formal court application to forfeit the asset. At that point, the firm would receive written notice and have a chance to challenge the application.
"It's fair to say that this opens us up to reprisals. I think it's well known that the government of Russia has sanctioned a number of Canadians," said Pellerin.
To that end, Moscow said it is prepared to retaliate over "stolen Russian property," noting the plane landed in Toronto in order to deliver COVID-19 testing kits.
"The Russian side warns that the practical implementation of this decision will entail the most serious repercussions for Russian-Canadian relations, which are already on the verge of being severed," the ministry wrote.
"We reserve the right to retaliate in line with the reciprocity principle."
Moscow and Ottawa have summoned each other's ambassadors numerous times, with Canada arguing Russia is committing war crimes and spewing homophobic rhetoric on social media while the Kremlin says Canada isn't adequately protecting its Ottawa embassy.
"It's not surprising that Russia is taking this retaliatory stance," said Pellerin, who advises Canadian and international firms, but not Russian firms, on navigating the sanctions regime.
"Canada's approach to seizure and forfeiture is the first of its kind globally. It is certainly the case that Russia would be deeply concerned if other countries followed Canada's approach."
Meanwhile, Ottawa has yet to follow through on a promise six months ago to try seizing funds it says are held by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, with no application filed in any provincial court as of last month.
A Senate report last month warned that the legislation could put Canadian companies abroad at risk, and could undermine the rule of law if the provisions aren't enforced through due process.
"The government of Canada should proceed prudently with respect to any forfeiture process," the report argued, adding that working in lockstep with allies could "mitigate any unintended consequences."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
This Jupiter-like planet may have eaten its neighbour at some point: Canadian study
In one of the most detailed examinations of an exoplanet yet, Quebec-based scientists have calculated the chemical composition for a massive gas giant more than 634 light years away from us and found that it likely swallowed another neighbouring planet.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body pulled from Lake Ontario following reports of swimmer in distress along Mississauga waterfront
A body was pulled from Lake Ontario along Mississauga’s waterfront on Wednesday evening following earlier reports of a swimmer in distress.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel cloud advisory ends for Toronto and Hamilton area
Weather advisories warning of conditions favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Toronto, Hamilton, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand have come to an end.
-
Trudeau learned of Paul Bernardo transfer the day it happened, before Mendicino knew
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he learned about the prison transfer of Paul Bernardo the day it happened — a day earlier than Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
-
Mayor floats new downtown arena site for Sens: but not LeBreton
Now that it appears the ownership of the Ottawa Senators is settled, the biggest question left about the team – where will the Sens play in the future? Ottawa’s mayor Mark Sutcliffe commented about the sale of the team and where he’d like to see a new arena on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Georgian Bay man, 72, sentenced to jail time for impaired driving causing deadly Highway 12 crash
A 72-year-old Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a fatal collision on Highway 12 in 2020 will spend eight years behind bars.
-
Orillia soccer club takes stand against on field abuse to support teen referees
Rising abuse on the field has resulted in a decline in teen referees across the province, prompting an Orillia soccer club to take action.
-
Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 6 boaters on Georgian Bay, prompts OPP safety reminder
Provincial police issued a safety reminder for boaters after a near-fatal incident for six people on Georgian Bay.
Kitchener
-
Some families upset by lack of traditional graduation ceremony at Kitchener public school
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
Wild turkey routinely pops up in Kitchener neighbourhood, stopping traffic
A wild turkey that’s been spotted trotting around in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood has been capturing people’s attention for months. Not only does it appear to have a routine – but also a bit of a fan club.
-
Kitchener a hub of sports buzz this month with multiple major league champs hailing from city
The City of Kitchener may see at least one major league sports trophy paraded through the city after four native residents were crowned champions this month in their respective major league sports.
London
-
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
Neighbour baffled that public wasn’t consulted on location of 'service depot' for homeless encampment
London, Ont. is facing an alarming rise in desperation and aggression at several encampments near the Thames River. A day after city staff proposed supplying food, sanitation, and other basic needs to homeless encampments, some Londoners are feeling blindsided.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
Windsor
-
'She deserved so much better': Slain Windsor woman’s mother speaks out against domestic violence
A week after her the discovery of Sahra Bulle’s body in south Windsor, her mother is opening up about the loss and seeking reform in the way domestic violence is identified and reported.
-
Innovative students allows Windsorite to enjoy pastime again
The ingenuity of high school students is helping Rob Piper get back to doing what he enjoys — cutting grass.
-
WSO music director conducts high-tech research for UWindsor grad student
Windsor Symphony Orchestra music director Robert Franz is one of seven maestros whose posture and arm motions were tested as part of a special research project.
Montreal
-
Not enough rain to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
A northwestern Quebec municipality with an intense wildfire on its doorstep did not get the rain it had hoped for this week, preventing a shift in the fight that could allow residents to return, officials said Wednesday. SOPFEU said wildfires near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continue to threaten the community 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Canada confirms expropriation for construction of Lac-Megantic rail bypass
Some Lac-Megantic residents will have their land expropriated to allow for the construction of a rail bypass, the Government of Canada confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement from federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek was shared in a news release Wednesday evening.
-
Quebec Transport Ministry continues to clean graffiti off the Turcot interchange - is it worth it?
The Ministry of Transport Quebec (MTQ) says it spends thousands of taxpayer dollars to clean graffiti off the Turcot Interchange walls. Some say they should leave it be or work with street artists rather than against them.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
Winnipeg
-
'Go get my girl:' Families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran rally in Winnipeg
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill took to the steps of Manitoba's legislature Wednesday to deliver one message to the federal and provincial governments.
-
'People are really angry': Winnipeg woman wants action after group of dogs kills pet
A Winnipeg woman is calling for changes after a group of dogs attacked her dog, who eventually died from its injuries.
-
City denies Osborne Village safety patrol's request for more money
City officials are denying a request to boost funding for a foot patrol safety program in Osborne Village, saying the money is supposed to be used for parks and recreation – a stipulation the area councillor says can be waived.
Calgary
-
Tornadoes spotted northeast of Lethbridge in Iron Springs, Enchant area
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: Police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more people will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in that province.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
-
TSN 1260 shut down as Bell Media announces layoffs
Edmonton sports radio station TSN 1260 went off the air Wednesday morning. TSN 1260 shut down at 9 a.m. MT along with five other Bell Media radio stations.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigation launched after 4 found dead inside Prince Rupert home
Police say the bodies of four people were found inside a home in Prince Rupert Tuesday night.
-
Longshore union sides with environmental groups opposed to Delta terminal expansion
As the British Columbia government weights a decision on a proposed major port expansion in Delta, environmental groups, labour unions and some Indigenous activists are teaming up against the project.
-
'Powers that we don’t throw around lightly': B.C. officials wary of declaring wildfire emergency
As dozens of wildfires burn across British Columbia—including one that’s become the second-largest in the province’s history—officials are wary of declaring a state of emergency.
Politics
-
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
-
Singh and Poilievre to begin talks on terms for public inquiry on foreign meddling
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre were set to meet Wednesday to discuss terms for a possible public inquiry on foreign interference, as the prime minister praised opposition parties for behaving in a less-toxic manner.
-
Deportations for international students caught in fraud scheme put on hold
Deportation orders for international students caught up in a fraud scheme have been put on hold while a task force investigates each case, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Health
-
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
-
The Reddit blackout shows no signs of stopping
A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site's largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping, as a number of groups on the site vowed to remain closed off indefinitely to protest changes to the platform's data policies.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
-
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: Police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more people will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in that province.
Business
-
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
-
The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
-
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
Jurors in federal court have awarded US$25.6 million to a former Starbucks regional manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests of two Black men at a Philadelphia location in 2018.
Lifestyle
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Sports
-
U.S. Open raises prize money to $20 million with $3.6M to winner
The U.S. Open has raised its prize money to $20 million, now tops among the major championships and on the same level as the PGA Tour's elevated events.
-
CanCon Rules: NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights roster loaded with Canadians
The Stanley Cup will criss-cross the Great White North this off-season as the many Canadians on the Vegas Golden Knights roster spend their day with the trophy.
-
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.