

CTVNews.ca Staff





Usually the name Sherlock conjures images of someone solving mysteries and crimes, but Sherlock the dog was the one needing help from some New Brunswick firefighters to solve its own disappearance.

Sherlock was in the car with its owner on Friday night in Oromocto, N.B. along the Trans-Canada Highway, when the vehicle slid off the road due to a snowstorm that had hit the area. The female driver wasn’t injured in the accident, although her dog escaped in the confusion.

“We did not know there was a dog,” Brian Inkpen, a volunteer with the Oromocto Fire Department, told CTV Atlantic. “All we knew was that there was a single car in the ditch.

“(The driver) was pretty distraught as anybody would be. She just went through a pretty traumatic accident, and then losing a companion like one of your dogs, it would never be easy.”

The crew began looking for tracks and eventually found some small paw prints that led into the woods.

While the crew says the snowstorm provided a challenge, it also helped.

“It was actually to our advantage,” said Inkpen. “It was a nice, fresh coat of snow so it was fairly easy to find his tracks.”

After about two-and-a-half hours, the firefighters found Sherlock with its leash tangled around a road barrier.

“It was a rewarding moment, to find the dog,” said Donald Tupper, another firefighter with the department. “It felt good to say over the radio: ‘We got the dog.’”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore