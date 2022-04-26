Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19.
Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here’s everything we know so far about the royal tour.
The trip is set to focus on “learning from Indigenous peoples” and “working with businesses to find a more sustainable way of living with global warming,” while also celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne.
All told, their Royal Highnesses will travel more than 3,218 kilometres (2,000 miles) across Canada during their trip.
Despite polling indicating Canadians’ support for the monarchy is waning and could reach new lows under Prince Charles as king, one senior official told reporters on Tuesday that the government is “absolutely delighted” to play host.
FIRST STOP: ST. JOHN'S
Prince Charles and Camilla’s first stop in Canada will be St. John’s, N.L. There, the plan is they’ll be welcomed at around 1:30 local time by school children, community representatives, as well as other dignitaries with a ceremony at the Confederation Building in the capital city “which will reflect the province’s rich tradition of song and story.”
His Royal Highness is slated to give a speech, on what exactly remains to be seen.
There will also be an inspection of the Guard of Honour, and a signing of the Government of Canada “Golden Book” and the Newfoundland and Labrador guestbook, before moving on to visit Government House, the official residence of Lieutenant-Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador Judy Foote.
There, the pair will meet with Indigenous leaders at a garden dedicated to the memory of Indigenous children who were lost and those who survived the residential school system “for a solemn moment of reflection,” and then, with Foote, lay a bronze marker at to inaugurate a new “commonwealth walkway.”
At some point during this stop at Government House, there’s plans for the royal couple to participate in “a discussion on Canada’s wool industry” and partake in a knitting circle with “NONIA knitters,” a century-old non-profit organization.
Then, like all good tourists to St. John’s, the Prince and the Duchess will visit the Quidi Vidi Village “to meet local artists and members of the local food industries and fishing communities.”
To round out their “walkabout” with an iconic east coast backdrop, Charles and Camilla will pop into the local brewery to learn about how they make their growing list of beers, which includes the well-known lager made with 20,000-year-old water from an iceberg.
SECOND STOP: THE NATION'S CAPITAL
Day two of the royal tour will see Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ottawa.
First item on their itinerary will be seeing the Prince of Wales invested into the order of Military Merit at Rideau Hall. Then, he and the Duchess will be joining Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at the National War Memorial—recent site of trucker convoy desecration—to lay a wreath to “remember those Canadians who lost their lives in service to their country.”
Then, the pair will meet with members and organizations from the Ukrainian community and participate in a traditional prayer service at a yet-to-be-named Ottawa cathedral. Among the topics of discussion during this meeting: Canada’s efforts to support Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s unjustified war in the country.
That afternoon, the royal tour will continue at a Vanier-neighbourhood elementary school where Charles and Camilla will speak with parents of students— many of whom are new arrivals to Canada—as well as teachers and organizations “on the importance of literacy,” and providing support to newcomers.
It wouldn’t be a classic day in Ottawa without some heady policy talk. Prince Charles has plans to partake in a roundtable led by Environment and Climate Change Canada and featuring business leaders, academics, and civil society organizations on “sustainable finance in combating climate change and building a net-zero economy.”
Then, they’ll saddle up to the home of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride, where the royals will meet the riders, walk through the stables and be given “a special performance.” In case you didn’t know, Prince Charles has been an honorary RCMP Commissioner since 2012.
Rounding out their visit to the city, the couple will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and partake in a “special evening reception” at Rideau Hall—a walkway away from Trudeau’s residence—to celebrate the Queen being Canada’s longest reigning Sovereign.
In attendance at this soiree will be a mix of Canadians who “have dedicated their lives to serving their communities.”
When the royal tour was first announced, Trudeau’s office issued a statement saying he and his wife Sophie were looking forward to welcoming Charles and Camilla and “showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian.”
THIRD STOP: THE NORTH
For their final day in Canada, Prince Charles and Camilla will be heading north.
They’ll be flying to Yellowknife, the capital of Northwest Territories, where they’ll visit Dettah, a Dene First Nation community to partake in local culture and traditions. They will also speak with local chiefs and elders, and visit a school that provides culturally-responsive teaching.
It looks like the couple will then go separate ways, with Charles heading to a park to meet with members of the Canadian Rangers and be appointed as an honorary one and then meet with locals at an ice road to talk about the impact of climate change and Indigenous-led solutions.
Meanwhile, Camilla will visit a transitional housing facility for women and children who are fleeing domestic violence, and will partake in a bannock-making demonstration.
They’ll reconvene at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre to meet with local food producers, and watch a demonstration of Inuit sports. Their Royal Highnesses will also be part of a discussion on Treaty 11, which is the last of Canada’s numbered treaties signed by the Crown and First Nations in Northwest Territories in 1921.
Rounding out their trip they’ll make one last stop at a place called the “Ceremonial Circle” for another Platinum Jubilee celebration which will include a flag raising and a presentation of various symbolic plants and flowers.
The royal couple is scheduled to depart at 6:30 p.m. local time from the Yellowknife airport, and their sendoff will include some elements of pomp and circumstance, including the participation of military officials.
HISTORY OF ROYAL VISITS
Next month’s visit will be Charles’ 19th time coming to Canada, and Camilla’s fifth. His first time here was in 1970, and hers was in 2009.
The couple was last in Canada in 2017, and took part in Canada 150 celebrations. During that tour, Charles and Camilla visited Iqaluit, Ottawa, Wellington, Trenton, Ont., and Gatineau, Que.
It’s been more than a decade since Queen Elizabeth II was in Canada. Her 22nd and last tour was in 2010 and during that trip she visited Halifax, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Toronto, Kitchener and Waterloo. Canada is the country the Queen has visited the most during her reign.
Canadian Heritage is asking for folks to send greetings to Prince Charles and Camilla using the hashtag #RoyalGreetings with a picture or video of where you are from and what’s special about it.
The department is also suggesting that if you “happen to take part in the tour,” to share any photos or videos online using #RoyalVisitCanada.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
B.C. premier apologizes for swearing during heated question period debate
Members of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan swearing in frustration.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Teen's death on Florida ride could've been prevented: mother
The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot (131-metre) drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son's death was preventable.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
12 of 25 on new Canada's most-wanted list have ties to Toronto
Twelve of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list have ties to Toronto, including one 2021 fatal shooting suspect commanding a $250,000 reward.
-
Ontario youth are more depressed, anxious than pre-pandemic days due to climate change, COVID-19: survey
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health released their biennial findings on youth mental health Tuesday, reporting increased feelings of depression and anxiety among students due to the pandemic and climate change
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the city Tuesday and a rise in hospitalizations.
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa in May
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
Barrie
-
COLD CASE
COLD CASE | Barrie police appeal for answers in deadly 1997 hit and run
Investigators are appealing for tips in the unresolved death of 18-year-old Dale Sams, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie 25 years ago.
-
Wasaga Beach abduction victim's ex-boyfriend appears in court on criminal harassment charges
Mohamad Lilo, the former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri who was violently abducted from a Wasaga Beach home more than three months ago, appeared in court Tuesday.
-
Two children riding scooter struck by vehicle in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to be extra cautious through intersections "even if you have the right of way" after two children were struck by a vehicle in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
One injured in Kitchener stabbing: police
One person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing just south of downtown Kitchener.
London
-
Barn Fire claims pony and vintage tractors
A barn fire northeast of Port Burwell, Ont. has claimed the life of a pony and caused extensive damage.
-
Province plans to move WSIB head office to London, Ont.
The provincial government says it plans to relocate the head office of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to London, Ont.
-
MLHU reports one new COVID-related death, 73 new cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 and 73 additional lab-confirmed cases.
Windsor
-
‘I was shocked to see the impact’: Art Lab to be closed for the week as staff clears damage
A Windsor couple says they are still assessing the damage to their business after a vehicle smashed through the front window of The Art Lab at Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
74 COVID-19 hospitalizations, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 74 hospitalizations and one additional death on Tuesday.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old
A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
A new provincial political party is joining the electoral race: the Canadian Party of Quebec.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
Federal standing committee chair floats the idea of requiring French-speaking directors
Ottawa should force companies subject to the Official Languages Act, such as Air Canada and Canadian National (CN), to have a minimum proportion of French-speaking directors, provided elected officials can legally compel it, said René Arseneault, chair of the Standing Committee on Official Languages.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
'Canada's sweetheart' Mattea Roach makes family proud as she vies for 16th 'Jeopardy!' win
Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach held onto her streak last night -- the eighth longest in 'Jeopardy!' history -- putting her one win closer to ascending through the ranks of the quiz show's all-time greats.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
Winnipeg
-
Construction begins on St. Boniface Hospital emergency department expansion
Construction has officially begun on the $141 million project to expand and modernize St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
CAA Manitoba seeing spike in calls due to weather, potholes
CAA Manitoba is experiencing a spike in calls due to recent rain and snow, as well as poor road conditions.
Calgary
-
Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash
Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.
-
Impaired driving charges pending against man who crashed stolen van into Calgary townhouse
Calgary police say impaired driving charges are pending against a man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a building in the city's northeast on Monday evening.
-
Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives
Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, announced a new initiative that aims to help track down the country's most wanted suspects.
Edmonton
-
18 Edmonton parks will have booze sites this summer, city more than doubles locations
A fresh list of parks where you can legally consume alcohol was released Tuesday, with the City of Edmonton increasing the number of booze sites from 47 last year to 124 this year.
-
Fire destroys home near town north of Edmonton
A home near Legal, Alta., was destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton man included in Bolo Program's Top 25 most wanted
An Edmonton man wanted on human-trafficking charges was included on a list of Canada's most wanted suspects.
Vancouver
-
Reward of up to $100,000 offered for information on B.C. fugitive
A hefty reward is being offered for information on a B.C. man who was ranked second on Canada's list of most-wanted fugitives.
-
Canadian singer-songwriter Susan Jacks remembered by Burton Cummings as 'charming, warm'
A Canadian singer-songwriter is being remembered by a Canuck icon as a down-to-earth person who was "charming" and "warm."
-
Completion of demolition for Winters Hotel in Gastown moved back to Wednesday
Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown is set to be completed by Wednesday, according to the City of Vancouver.
Politics
-
'Competing interests': Liberals raise security concerns with Emergencies Act review
A senior Liberal minister says the government has 'two competing interests' when it comes to sharing information about its use of the Emergencies Act: transparency and protecting national security.
-
Carbon-pricing too hard on Indigenous groups, small biz, too weak on industry: audit
Canada's environment commissioner says the national carbon-pricing system is disproportionately hard on Indigenous communities and small businesses and not tough enough on the biggest emitters.
-
Jean Charest would say no to carbon tax, current emissions target
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to repeal the Liberal government's consumer carbon price and eliminate the federal portion of the HST on low-carbon purchases.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has expanded approval of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.
-
'We are getting closer': Canadian research team develops tool to minimize dialysis complications
University of Saskatchewan professor Amira Abdelrasoul and her team are working on a new membrane designed to minimize the complications faced by dialysis patients. Her research program is the only one in Canada that is developing this tool.
-
Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says
A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease.
Sci-Tech
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission splashes down successfully after week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station finally made its way home Monday, making a splash down landing off the coast of Florida and concluding a mission that has lasted a week longer than expected.
-
Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending US$44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for 'free speech.' There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well.
Entertainment
-
'Canada's sweetheart' Mattea Roach makes family proud as she vies for 16th 'Jeopardy!' win
Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach held onto her streak last night -- the eighth longest in 'Jeopardy!' history -- putting her one win closer to ascending through the ranks of the quiz show's all-time greats.
-
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shooting
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
-
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Business
-
Air Canada bookings come roaring back, but business travel, fuel costs pose hurdles
Air Canada more than tripled its revenues last quarter as demand for travel revved up, though a net loss of nearly $1 billion signalled the pandemic recovery is far from complete.
-
Canadian distilleries stop producing hand sanitizer two years after start of COVID-19
Many distilleries that pivoted their operations to make hand sanitizer in the early days of COVID-19 have walked away from this side business.
-
World Bank forecasts elevated commodity prices to remain through end of 2024
The World Bank says commodity prices that reached historically elevated levels because of the war in Ukraine will remain high through the end of 2024.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Have you recently met a long-lost family member? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who recently reconnected with long-lost family members after taking a DNA test.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days - and came out victorious once again.
-
Wimbledon defends 'agonizing decision' to ban Russians
Two All England Club officials defended during a news conference Tuesday the "intensely tough and agonizing decision" to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.
Autos
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.