Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday.
Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here’s everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
The trip is set to focus on “learning from Indigenous peoples” and “working with businesses to find a more sustainable way of living with global warming,” while also celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne.
All told, their Royal Highnesses will travel more than 3,218 kilometres (2,000 miles) across Canada during their trip.
Despite polling indicating Canadians’ support for the monarchy is waning and could reach new lows under Prince Charles as king, one senior official told reporters during a background briefing on the upcoming trip that the government is “absolutely delighted” to host.
FIRST STOP: ST. JOHN'S MAY 17
Prince Charles and Camilla’s first stop in Canada will be St. John’s, N.L. There, the plan includes a welcome by schoolchildren, community representatives, as well as other dignitaries at around 1:30 local time, with a ceremony at the Confederation Building in the capital city “which will reflect the province’s rich tradition of song and story.”
His Royal Highness is slated to give a speech, on what exactly remains to be seen.
There will also be an inspection of the Guard of Honour, and a signing of the Government of Canada “Golden Book” and the Newfoundland and Labrador guestbook, before moving on to visit Government House, the official residence of Lieutenant-Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador Judy Foote.
There, the pair will meet with Indigenous leaders at a garden dedicated to the memory of Indigenous children who died and those who survived the residential school system “for a solemn moment of reflection,” and then, with Foote, lay a bronze marker at to inaugurate a new “commonwealth walkway.”
At some point during the stop at Government House, there are plans for the royal couple to participate in “a discussion on Canada’s wool industry” and partake in a knitting circle with “NONIA knitters,” a century-old non-profit organization.
Then, like all good tourists to St. John’s, the Prince and the Duchess will visit the Quidi Vidi Village “to meet local artists and members of the local food industries and fishing communities.”
To round out their “walkabout” with an iconic east coast backdrop, Charles and Camilla will pop into the local Quidi Vidi Brewery to learn about how they make their growing list of beers, which includes a well-known lager made with 20,000-year-old water from an iceberg.
SECOND STOP: THE NATION'S CAPITAL MAY 18
Day two of the royal tour will see Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ottawa.
First item on their itinerary will be seeing the Prince of Wales invested into the Order of Military Merit at Rideau Hall. Then, he and the Duchess will be joining Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at the National War Memorial to lay a wreath to “remember those Canadians who lost their lives in service to their country.”
Then, the pair will meet with members and organizations from the Ukrainian community and participate in a traditional prayer service at a yet-to-be-named Ottawa cathedral. Among the topics of discussion during this meeting: Canada’s efforts to support Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s unjustified war in the country.
That afternoon, the royal tour will continue at a Vanier-neighbourhood elementary school where Charles and Camilla will speak with parents of students— many of whom are new arrivals to Canada—as well as teachers and organizations “on the importance of literacy,” and providing support to newcomers.
It wouldn’t be a classic day in Ottawa without some heady policy talk. Prince Charles has plans to partake in a roundtable led by Environment and Climate Change Canada and featuring business leaders, academics, and civil society organizations on “sustainable finance in combating climate change and building a net-zero economy.”
Then, they’ll head over to the home of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride, where the royals will meet the riders, walk through the stables and be given “a special performance.” In case you didn’t know, Prince Charles has been an honorary RCMP Commissioner since 2012.
Rounding out their visit to the city, the couple will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and partake in a “special evening reception” at Rideau Hall — a short walk from Trudeau’s residence — to celebrate the Queen being Canada’s longest reigning Sovereign.
In attendance at this soiree will be a mix of Canadians who “have dedicated their lives to serving their communities.”
When the royal tour was first announced, Trudeau’s office issued a statement saying he and his wife Sophie were looking forward to welcoming Charles and Camilla and “showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian.”
THIRD STOP: THE NORTH MAY 19
For their final day in Canada, Prince Charles and Camilla will be heading north.
They’ll be flying to Yellowknife, the capital of Northwest Territories, where they’ll visit the Dene First Nation community of Dettah to partake in local culture and traditions. They will also speak with local chiefs and elders, and visit a school that provides culturally-responsive teaching.
It looks like the couple will then go separate ways, with Charles heading to a park where he will be appointed as an honorary member of the Canadian Rangers before meeting with locals at an ice road to talk about the impact of climate change and Indigenous-led solutions.
Meanwhile, Camilla will visit a transitional housing facility for women and children who are fleeing domestic violence, and will partake in a bannock-making demonstration.
They’ll reconvene at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre to meet with local food producers, and watch a demonstration of Inuit sports. Their Royal Highnesses will also be part of a discussion on Treaty 11, which is the last of Canada’s numbered treaties signed by the Crown and First Nations in Northwest Territories in 1921.
Rounding out their trip, they’ll make one last stop at a place called the “Ceremonial Circle” for another Platinum Jubilee celebration which will include a flag-raising and a presentation of various symbolic plants and flowers.
The royal couple is scheduled to depart at 6:30 p.m. local time from the Yellowknife airport, and their sendoff will include some elements of pomp and circumstance, including the participation of military officials.
HISTORY OF ROYAL VISITS
This week's visit will be Charles’ 19th time coming to Canada, and Camilla’s fifth. His first time here was in 1970, and her’s was in 2009.
The couple was last in Canada in 2017, when they took part in Canada 150 celebrations. During that tour, Charles and Camilla visited Iqaluit, Ottawa, Wellington, Trenton, Ont., and Gatineau, Que.
It’s been more than a decade since Queen Elizabeth II was in Canada. Her 22nd and last tour was in 2010 and during that trip she visited Halifax, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Toronto, Kitchener and Waterloo. Canada is the country the Queen has visited the most during her reign.
Canadian Heritage is asking for folks to send greetings to Prince Charles and Camilla using the hashtag #RoyalGreetings with a picture or video of where you are from and what’s special about it.
The department is also suggesting that if you “happen to take part in the tour,” to share any photos or videos online using #RoyalVisitCanada.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
Increasing mortgage rates slowed home sales in April from the frenzied pace they started the year at, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Lacking vaccines, North Korea battles COVID with antibiotics, home remedies
The isolated state is one of only two countries yet to begin a vaccination campaign and, until last week, had insisted it was COVID-19-free.
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors on Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
-
Ontario reports two new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations tick up
Ontario health officials are reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Ottawa high school that held dress code 'blitz' to hold discussions with students
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est continues to investigate the dress code "blitz" at École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges last Thursday, which students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Transport truck rollover on Highway 400 south of Barrie causing major delays
A transport truck rollover on Highway 400 south of Barrie is causing major delays Monday.
-
GO train delays along Barrie line
GO brings back weekend train service and adds weekday trips on Barrie line.
-
Road construction begins in Barrie's south end
A well-trafficked route will be closed in south end Barrie as of Monday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for man in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy and searching for a man from Cambridge.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
-
Three injured after crash causes major Kitchener road to shut down
A crash has resulted in three people being injured and a major road in Kitchener partially shut down on Sunday afternoon.
London
-
Pick-up strikes school bus during morning commute
No injuries are reported after a pick-up truck reportedly struck the back of a school bus on Monday morning.
-
One lucky resident could be waking up a multi-millionaire, Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in London, Ont.
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in London, Ont. be sure to check it Sunday morning, you could be the next multi-millionaire.
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Windsor
-
Housing sales drop for second straight month in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors’ report shows housing sales decreased for the second straight month, but the average price continues to increase.
-
Two-vehicle crash reported on Manning Road near Highway 401
Essex County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Manning Road north of Highway 401.
-
Jeff Foxworthy announces return to Caesars Windsor
A popular American comedian is coming back to Windsor.
Montreal
-
Quebec liquor stores will see second price hike in 6 months
For the second time in just over six months, Quebec's liquor stores (SAQs) will see a price increase.
-
Another Monday, another day of record high $2.15-per-litre gas prices in Montreal
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to 1,611, five new deaths reported
Quebec's health ministry is reporting another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday with 11 fewer people receiving care and four fewer people being treated in the intensive care unit.
Atlantic
-
Document details RCMP tactical team's initial response to Nova Scotia mass shooting
An RCMP tactical team tasked with tracking down a mass shooter in April 2020 was dealing with the aftermath of his deadly toll in Portapique, N.S., when it was alerted hours later that he had continued his rampage in a community more than 40 kilometres away.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
-
‘He has given me hope’: Co-workers recovering, share special bond, after liver transplant
Two co-workers involved in a living liver transplant in Alberta are making amazing progress two weeks after the major surgery in Edmonton.
Winnipeg
-
Police on scene in North Kildonan for report of 'suspicious circumstances'
Police were called to a North Kildonan street for a report of suspicious circumstances Monday morning.
-
New
New | 'We are breathing a sigh of relief': RM of Morris reeve on flood situation
Water watchers are cautiously optimistic now that the Red River crest has passed through the Rural Municipality of Morris.
-
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
Calgary
-
Battle of Alberta to come as Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
-
Marshmello coming to Calgary for Cowboys Music Festival
Officials have unveiled another of the artists set to take the stage when the Cowboys Music Festival returns this summer.
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
-
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
-
Man facing 1st-degree murder charges in death of Alta. mother, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Tenants Union opposes controversial Broadway Plan
A so-called “resistance movement” is planned at Vancouver City Hall Monday, as those opposed to a controversial plan to dramatically densify the Broadway corridor push back.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices expected to remain high after breaking records over the weekend
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to remain at or near record-breaking levels in the coming days, after reaching a new all-time high over the weekend.
-
Busy Vancouver street closed during morning rush hour over 'serious collision'
Vancouver drivers who typically travel on south Granville Street were asked to alter their morning commutes Monday due to a "serious collision."
Politics
-
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him
Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown says social conservatives would have a place in a party led by him but that he stands firm on his views on topics such as abortion.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Health
-
About 11 per cent of admitted COVID patients return to hospital or die within 30 days: study
At roughly nine per cent, researchers say the readmission rate is similar to that seen for other ailments, but socio-economic factors and sex seem to play a bigger role in predicting which patients are most likely to suffer a downturn when sent home.
-
First patient in Quebec gets approval from Health Canada for magic mushroom therapy
In Montreal, a pioneering clinic in the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is about to become the first health-care facility in Quebec to legally treat depression with psilocybin.
-
U.S. baby formula shortage fuelling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.
Sci-Tech
-
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
-
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world's pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world -- politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection.
-
Whale shark study finds collisions with large vessels may be factor in population decline
A new study out of the United Kingdom is pointing to collisions with large marine vessels as a possible reason for the years-long decline in whale shark populations.
Entertainment
-
Juno Awards celebrate Avril Lavigne, Deborah Cox and host Simu Liu's many talents
Sunday night's Juno Awards, hosted by 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu, honoured Canadian artists such as Avril Lavigne and Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin
-
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors on Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
-
Machine Gun Kelly dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to his 'wife' and 'unborn child'
Was Machine Gun Kelly trying to tell us something? During his performance of the song 'Twin Flame' at Sunday's 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly said 'I wrote this song for my wife.'
Business
-
-
Stocks fall on Wall Street, continuing a losing streak
Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, continuing a losing streak that has brought the market down for six weeks in a row.
-
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
Increasing mortgage rates slowed home sales in April from the frenzied pace they started the year at, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
CFL teams start cancelling training camp workouts after contract talks break off
Linebacker Jameer Thurman and the Calgary Stampeders tried to return to some sort of normality at McMahon Stadium on Sunday under unusual circumstances.
-
Djokovic responds to Alcaraz loss ahead of French Open
Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open on Sunday and showed that he's back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts.
-
CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off
The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday.
Autos
-
Renault sells stake in Russia's Avtovaz, with buyback option
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.
-
Saudi man charged after Maserati driven down Rome's Spanish Steps
A man who this week drove his rented Maserati down Rome's Spanish Steps now faces charges for allegedly causing damage to the landmark, according to police in the Italian capital.
-
Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job
Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.