Canadian author Margaret Atwood was awarded the Companion of Honour by the Queen for Services to Literature during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.

First announced ahead of the new year, Atwood, 79, is one of 62 current members in the order, and only the third Canadian, alongside historian Margaret MacMillan and General John de Chastelain.

Media reports quoted Atwood as saying, “I got a bit emotional. You’re really look at a lot of history and I’m old enough to remember a lot of that history.”

"At my age, it's not the usual thing. Usually at my age you sort of fade away and that doesn't seem to be happening yet," she added about her recent accolades and successes.

The Royal Family posted images on Twitter of Atwood receiving the honour and posing for photos on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Earlier this month, Atwood was also awarded the Booker Prize alongside British author Bernadine Evaristo. Atwood won for her novel, “The Testaments”, a sequel to the acclaimed “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Founded in 1917 by George V, the Companion of Honour is conferred to individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to science, medicine, the arts, or government. A maximum of 65 members are allowed at any given time, in addition to special honorary members. Most recipients are British nationals, with a small handful of individuals from Commonwealth countries.

Other members include J.K. Rowling, Dame Judi Dench, Paul McCartney, and Sir David Attenborough.