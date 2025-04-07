ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

King Charles III arrives in Rome on state visit, first overseas trip since brief hospitalization

By The Associated Press

Published

King Charles III, right, and Queen Camilla arrive at Rome's International Airport G.B. Pastine in Ciampino for a four-day official visit, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















