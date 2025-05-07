ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Giant lily pads and a bronze tree are among designs for Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial

By The Associated Press

Published

The resident pelicans stand on rocks in the St James's Park Lake with Buckingham Palace and a footbridge that tourists would usually be passing over in the background, amidst the coronavirus lockdown in central London, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.