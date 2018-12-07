Royal Canadian Navy spending $21.7M to buy radar antennas for frigates
In this file photo, HMCS Charlottetown is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, March 2, 2011.(Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 4:19PM EST
HALIFAX -- Ottawa says it will spend $21.7 million to buy additional antennas for the radar systems used aboard the Royal Canadian Navy's frigates.
The federal government says the procurement contract has been awarded to Saab Microwave Canada for 12 additional antenna sets, bringing the total investment to $97.5 million.
The frigates rely on the equipment for long-distance detection, and the new gear is expected to increase the detection ability of the radar by up to 180 kilometres.
HMCS St. John's is expected to be the first warship to get new antennas, with delivery expected in early 2021.
Under the contract, Saab is also required to make investments in the Canadian economy equal to the value of the contract.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Truck rollover, fire causes major delays on Ontario highway
- B.C. auto insurer insisted widow take back truck husband was shot in
- Royal Canadian Navy spending $21.7M to buy radar antennas for frigates
- Fewer than half of ballots returned in B.C.'s electoral reform referendum
- Ont. elementary school students sent to hospital after eating cannabis cookies