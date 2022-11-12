Royal Canadian Air Farce alumnus Alan John Park dead at 60
Alan John Park, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Air Farce comedy troupe, has died.
Park died Thursday at the age of 60, eight years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Born in Scarborough, Ont., Park spent most of his life making people laugh across Canada.
The comedian is best known for his work on CBC's Royal Canadian Air Farce from 2004 to 2014, where he performed impressions of actor Clint Eastwood, former Ontario politician Tony Clement and former federal Liberal leaders Stephane Dion and Michael Ignatieff.
He also worked as a writer with The Winnipeg Comedy Festival and appeared on Much Music's "Video on Trial."
His podcast "Conspiracy Queries" ran on Sirius XM radio for years, and he was the commercial voice behind several major brands, including Chevrolet.
Park also advocated for the use of medical cannabis through his podcast and the website "Green Crush with Alan Park" from 2016 to 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Ava and Fiona, sister Pauline and many other relatives and friends.
