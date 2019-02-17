

The Canadian Press





TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. -- Officials searched through the debris of a heavily damaged building in Trois-Rivieres, Que. on Saturday after the roof collapsed earlier in the day.

Fire department spokesman Dany Cloutier had said there were unconfirmed reports that a person might have been inside the commercial building when the roof caved in, but later confirmed the building was empty.

Cloutier said a canine search-and-rescue team was called in to help search for any possible victims, and a team of technical specialists from the Montreal fire department was also dispatched to Trois-Rivieres to help secure the site.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the roof of a grocery store partially collapsed in the Quebec City suburb of Levis.

Two people suffered minor injuries in that incident, which is still under investigation.