TORONTO -- In an emotional speech on the first “Coach’s Corner” since Don Cherry was fired, hockey broadcaster Ron MacLean said he still loves his former co-host but he ultimately had to choose “principle over friendship.”

Maclean made his comments Saturday night during the first intermission of “Hockey Night in Canada” as the Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We are all hurting. I have collapsed a hundred times if not more,” MacLean said. “I’ve sat all week long reflecting to you. I mean you, the viewers.”

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Monday after a rant which many felt was critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies.

Maclean said he’d spoken to Cherry in the past week and called him a “fantastic human being,” telling his long-time co-host, “I love you so much.”

In the wake of the controversy, Maclean apologized for giving a thumbs-up on-air reaction to Cherry’s comments. Cherry has not apologized.

“How can you choose principle over friendship? But I had to,” Maclean said, adding that Cherry “made his choice, and I made mine.”

At the start beginning of Saturday’s show, Maclean said there were “obviously mixed emotions” and called it “the end of an era.”

Sportsnet has said it plans to take the long-running segment in a new direction.