Roger Warren, convicted in Yellowknife mine murders, dead at 75
Roger Warren (right) is escorted from an RCMP van to the courthouse in Yellowknife in this Oct.24, 1994 file photo. Warren, the man convicted in one of the deadliest bombings in Canadian history, has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Buston
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 2:20PM EST
A man convicted in one of the deadliest bombings in Canadian history has died.
Roger Warren, who was on full parole for second-degree murder in the deaths of nine miners at Yellowknife's Giant Mine, died on July 24 at age 75.
Family members of his victims and his one-time lawyer say they were recently informed of his death.
Warren was convicted of setting an underground bomb at the mine during a bitter strike and lockout in 1992.
The killings added further trauma to a residents of a community already torn by the labour dispute.
Warren originally confessed to police, recanted during his trial, then admitted his guilt years later in prison.
