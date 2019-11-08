A man convicted in one of the deadliest bombings in Canadian history has died.

Roger Warren, who was on full parole for second-degree murder in the deaths of nine miners at Yellowknife's Giant Mine, died on July 24 at age 75.

Family members of his victims and his one-time lawyer say they were recently informed of his death.

Warren was convicted of setting an underground bomb at the mine during a bitter strike and lockout in 1992.

The killings added further trauma to a residents of a community already torn by the labour dispute.

Warren originally confessed to police, recanted during his trial, then admitted his guilt years later in prison.