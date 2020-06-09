TORONTO -- Living in lockdown can often feel like being stuck between a rock and a hard place. But some are taking it as an opportunity to find creative new ways to spread joy and positivity.

In one Vancouver neighbourhood, tiny spots of beauty and colour have been popping up in the form of painted stones and rocks.

It’s a makeshift miniature art installation that is giving residents another reason to get some fresh air.

Some are tucked away under plants near the sidewalk. Others have been placed out in the open. But all are colourful and creative, transformed from regular old rocks into art by a little paint and a whole lot of Teagan Ennis-Colliar’s imagination.

“They make me really happy,” she told CTV News. “And the thing that makes me most happy is the reaction that I get from other people.”

When the pandemic hit, the eight-year old's world turned upside down.

“I really miss my teachers and friends and school,” she admitted.

To fill that void and pass the time, she started painting rocks, many of which are adorned with inspirational sayings.

One rock has the words “be kind, be calm, and be safe,” painted overtop of a rainbow -- echoing the mantra of B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Another says "Donut worry, be happy," with a sprinkle-covered donut painted in the centre.

The designs range from simple, with only one or two colours, to more complex. One large, triangular rock was painted to look like a shark’s head emerging from the ground.

Teagan calls them “Rocks of Happiness.”

And she's not alone in decorating rocks with meaningful messages and bright colours.

They're now popping-up in communities across the country.

In Stouffville, Ont., the Chandler family has been leaving their painted rocks along a park path -- and they encourage others to do the same.

“We’re all in this together,” Lindsey Chandler told CTV News. “We all have our struggles right now.”

Like so many, the Chandler family has been affected by layoffs caused by COVID-19.

The simple act of painting a rock and then sharing it with others helps them feel connected to their community.

In a time when we can’t physically hug our neighbours or friends, Chandler said she just wants, through these rocks, “to touch as many people as we can during this situation that we’re going through.”

Some of Teagan’s creations are placed outside of her house, where she and her family go stand every evening to bang pots and cheer for frontline workers, a tribute her mother Lynn has been documenting on Instagram.

Other painted rocks have been scattered around the neighbourhood for strangers to find, in the hopes that they might give them a little boost.

In her neighbourhood, those who find the rocks are often delighted by the discovery.

Some even opt to take one home -- and Teagan says she understands the urge.

“Maybe, you know, people just need to have some joy for themselves,” Teagan said.

After all, if they disappear, she can always paint more to keep brightening her neighbours’ days, a quest which is far from over.