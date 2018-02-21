

A southern Alberta woman is using her startup coffee business to cope with personal tragedy while also helping out the first responders in her area.

Heather Heystek was an RCMP detachment clerk during the Mayerthorpe tragedy, when four officers were killed while trying to seize property on a farm in March 2005.

Following the shooting, Heystek experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Her husband, who was working in an ambulance at the time, also suffered from symptoms. One of the victims was her husband’s best friend and best man at their wedding.

“It was a life changing moment, for me, my family and everyone around me,” Heystek told CTV Calgary. “I started to see first-hand the effects of PTSD in my family, but also in my first responder family.”

Heystek now lives in Lethbridge and has started a coffee business called “Bravery Blends” where a portion of proceeds are donated to Wounded Warriors Canada, which works to support Canada’s ill and injured military members, veterans and first responders.

“(Drinking coffee is) kind of a common thing in different stations,” she said. “Police, fire and EMS, you sit around and have coffee and it’s like your way to relax and get through those tough calls, the tough days. It’s something that brings people together.”

First responders are already picking up on the idea. The fire department in nearby Coaldale has started using it at their fire hall.

“This is a great way to support that cause and bring hopefully some help forward for first responders,” said Kevin McKeown, Coaldale’s fire chief.

RCMP officers in Coaldale also support the idea.

“Some of the scenes we go to are not pleasant and I think any type of support through this initiative or other initiatives is really important,” said Sgt. Glenn Henry with Coaldale RCMP.

