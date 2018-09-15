Roads re-opened after Saskatchewan bus-truck collision that injured 10 people
A bus and a semi collided near Kerrobert, Sask. on Sept. 14, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:40AM EDT
Police say the rural intersection in western Saskatchewan where a semi-truck and a bus collided on Friday afternoon has re-opened.
RCMP say nobody died in the crash near Kerrobert, but 10 people were sent to hospital.
The nature and extent of their injuries were not released, but police note that the truck driver was not hurt.
Kerrobert is just east of the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary and about 180 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
The crash comes just days after the Humboldt Broncos played their first game since the April collision involving the hockey team's bus and a transport truck at a rural Saskatchewan highway intersection.
Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured in that crash.
