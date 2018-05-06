

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





While the waters are calmer in New Brunswick today, the levels continue to rise which means the trouble isn’t over yet for residents.

Around Saint John, approximately 229 people have notified the city that they’ve evacuated their homes. And as the waters continue to rise, emergency services are trying their best to help more people exit their homes if they need it. But some people are determined to stay.

Duncan Bridges, a resident of Sheffield N.B., is one of the people who chose to stay in his home during the flood. His family left for higher ground, staying at his mother-in-law’s house in Burton N.B., but Bridges made the decision to stay behind.

“I’d like to see the flood.” Bridges told CTV News Channel. “I’d like to get to the end of it and be able to tell my grandkids and my own kids that I made it through the 2018 flood.”

The water crossed the approximately 400 feet from the river to his home, reaching the third step of his porch – something Bridges would have never thought possible.

“I’ve been through a few floods,” Bridges said. “I’ve been through 2008. 2005, I’ve been through that one. And this is beyond [those].”

Rain accumulation heading downriver has caused water levels to reach approximately five-and-a-half metres above what the river is normally at, reaching historic amounts. Authorities are expecting dozens of roads to flood over and become impassable today.

Grand Bay-Westfield resident Dave Bowen's says that the flood is one of the worst he’s experienced in his lifetime.

"Unfortunately it's come in about the same height as it did in 1973,” Bowen told CTV News Atlantic.

Even though water levels are coming nearer to the edge of his home, he’s keeping a positive attitude.

“You just do the best you can to keep ahead of things, and hopefully time will be on our side," Bowen said.

The Canadian Coast Guard launched two boats yesterday to patrol the Saint John River, looking for people who may need assistance.

Keith Laidlaw, Deputy Superintendent for Environmental Response of the Canadian Coast Guard, says that the boats are out to provide residents with medical assistance, evacuation, and comfort. The Coast Guard wants to make their presence known on the water, so that people feel safe and secure, Laidlaw said.

Saint John EMO Director Kevin Clifford says that while they’re urging people to get out, the danger isn’t so pressing as to require a mandatory evacuation.

"We encourage them to think a certain way- this isn't something where I look someone in the eye and say 'You're going to die in the next two minutes,’” Clifford told CTV News Atlantic.

They are still encouraging people to leave their homes if they feel isolated, and if it’s possible for them to get out safely.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore and Laura Brown.