Rising costs top worry for Canadian businesses, new survey finds
Most Canadian employers say their main concern in 2024 is rising costs as the economy cools and inflation remains high, according to a new global survey.
Among the countries surveyed, businesses in the United Kingdom ranked the highest in expressing concern about rising costs, with about 87 per cent of employers surveyed sharing that concern, followed by Australia at 85 per cent, Ireland at 85 per cent, New Zealand at 83 per cent and Canada at 82 per cent.
The survey asked 79,000 small- and medium-sized businesses in Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom about their top concerns in 2024 and how they addressed staff shortages and employee retention. The poll was conducted by Peninsula Group, an international human resources and health and safety consulting firm.
Along with rising costs, Canadian employers are also worried about labour shortage (47.8 per cent) and employee retention (45.6 per cent), according to the survey.
"Despite the tough economic climate, there is an air of optimism amongst small business owners as we move into 2024," Peninsula Canada CEO Raj Singh said in a press release Thursday. "Compared to this time last year there has been a notable surge in employers dedicating greater resources to the development and growth of their staff."
Despite these concerns, Peninsula’s survey found many businesses are still optimistic about the future, with 44 per cent of them stating their main goal for 2024 is growth. However, this is down from 58.7 per cent last year.
Among the countries, U.K. businesses surveyed had the biggest motivation for growth with 46 per cent, followed by Ireland (45.9 per cent), Canada (44.7 per cent), Australia (43.7 per cent) and New Zealand (41.6 per cent), the survey found.
When asked about staffing challenges, companies said recruitment of top talent was their top concern. Canadian employers (19.2 per cent) had the least concerns about recruitment, while Australia was most worried about it (30.7 per cent).
Businesses in the U.K. (29.5 per cent) and New Zealand (25.4 per cent) also cited recruitment as their biggest staffing challenge.
As for retaining top talent, 64.9 per cent of Canadian employers and 49.3 per cent of U.K. companies are offering financial remuneration. Meanwhile, nearly 60 per cent of Australia and New Zealand employers are offering flexible working hours.
Canadian businesses unable to offer financial remuneration are instead providing flexible working hours (60 per cent) and reward and recognition (58.7 per cent).
To tackle the labour and skills shortage, 80 per cent of Canadian employers said they increased pay, the highest among the countries, followed by Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. at 55.5 per cent, 52.9 per cent and 52.8 per cent, respectively.
Canadian employers have also turned to apprentices to fill the gap, with a 217 per cent increase year over year.
As well, Canadian employers have handled the ongoing labour and skills shortage by offering flexible working hours (54.8 per cent) and upskilling and training (50.8 per cent).
While hybrid and remote work became common during the pandemic, more than half of employers surveyed in each country said all employees returned to the office full time in 2023. Among the countries, Canada ranked the highest in this category, with 53.5 per cent of employees back in the workplace and 26.7 per cent of them with flexible working hours.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
DEVELOPING Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Multiple people were injured in a shooting inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday, as students preparing for their first classes after winter break were forced to duck into classrooms, barricade themselves in offices or run for an exit, before the suspected shooter was found dead.
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
LIVE NOW Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Putin speeds up a citizenship path for foreigners who enlist in the Russian military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree that speeds up a path to Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the country's military amid the 22-month-old war in Ukraine.
Rising costs top worry for Canadian businesses, new survey finds
A new survey asked 79,000 small- and medium-sized businesses in Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom about their main concerns in 2024. The majority of Canadian businesses said rising costs top the list.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Sex abuse survivors allege coverup by Jehovah's Witnesses for failing to report assaults
CTV W5 investigates an alleged sex abuse coverup within the Jehovah's Witnesses. From across Canada to the U.S., England and Australia, W5 reveals how the religious sect's doctrine protects accused sex offenders.
9 things you likely didn't know about Jehovah's Witnesses
Along with our main investigation, W5 has also prepared an interactive and below, some facts about the religion that you might not know.
One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss
Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."
Home DNA tests reveal more than customers bargain for
Are home DNA tests revealing more than customers are aware of? W5's Sandie Rinaldo investigates how much information you could be giving away.
6 days in dystopia: W5 goes inside the secret state of North Korea
W5 investigative reporter Avery Haines was given rare access inside the secret state of North Korea during its 70th anniversary celebrations last month. Read her blog now at CTVNews.ca/W5 and watch the documentary, Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
Toronto
-
Toronto men facing prosecution abroad after allegedly stealing more than $2M from U.S. government
Two men from Toronto are facing prosecution abroad after they allegedly stole more than $2 million from the U.S. government.
-
Toronto man shatters world record for most marathons run in one year
A Toronto man just broke the world record for the number of marathons run in one year.
-
Police identify victim in fatal Mississauga shooting that occurred on roadway
A 26-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel Police say.
Ottawa
-
Here is the winner of the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The winner of the $3.5 million CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize has been announced.
-
Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month
Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November.
-
Domestic dispute call leads to killing of family dog charges in Pembroke: OPP
A 43-year-old man from Pembroke has been charged with several offences including the killing of a family dog, says Ontario Provincial Police.
Barrie
-
Company honoured for being Orillia's oldest continuously-operating business
Sanderson Monuments stands acknowledged as arguably the longest-serving business in Simcoe County, tracing its roots back to 1872 when it was established by RJ Sanderson, an English mason captivated by the charm of Orillia.
-
$10,000 lost to 'distraction theft' scam in Midland, Ont.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP received a complaint that two men had approached a woman in the parking lot of a Midland business about an issue with her vehicle’s tires.
-
Brampton man accused of trafficking drugs into Simcoe County arrested
Provincial police say officers seized a slew of drugs destined for Simcoe County in a drug trafficking investigation that started last month.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash and grab at Stratford jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store as they continue to search for the people responsible.
-
Man, 28, allegedly recorded people using University of Toronto washrooms
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
-
Cambridge, Ont. teen charged with stealing 10 vehicles
Police say he was using reprogramming technology – which has replaced relay theft as the preferred method thieves use to take vehicles, according to officials.
London
-
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife’s tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont. husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash and grab at Stratford jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store as they continue to search for the people responsible.
-
Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of murdering four members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Windsor
-
Gordie Howe International Bridge opening delayed
The delay is about 10 months with completion now expected in September 2025 — originally planned for November 2024.
-
Windsor police investigating theft at city retail store
According to police, a female suspect left the store in the 1900 block of Division Rd. near Walker Road without paying.
-
Drugs, cash and weapons seized by Windsor police
Windsor police have recovered a stolen vehicle, a handgun and over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs.
Montreal
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
-
ER doctors don't want to deter people from seeking care amid crowding: association
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says it is 'concerned' about comments made by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in December suggesting that unnecessary emergency department visits significantly contribute to ER overcrowding.
-
Brasserie T! announces immediate closure; 130 workers laid off
Brasserie T! announced on Wednesday its immediate closure and that 130 workers were laid off.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
AIM consents to fire code provisions for N.B. salvage sites
American Iron & Metal (AIM) has agreed to a court order regarding compliance with National Fire Code provisions at three New Brunswick sites, according to the provincial government.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Teen stabbed during robbery at mall: Winnipeg police
A teenage boy was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed during a robbery at a Winnipeg mall.
-
Unruly Alberta teen arrested after Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
Multiple people stabbed during northwest Calgary home invasion
Multiple people were stabbed during a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
Alcohol and speed investigated as causes in crash involving snow plow
A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday and police say alcohol and speed and considered factors.
Edmonton
-
2 hurt in Anthony Henday Drive, Calgary Trail crash
Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into an overpass support on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning.
-
Vehicle fire spreads to greenhouse in Edmonton's Little Italy neighbourhood
Greenhouse and coffee shop Zocalo in Little Italy was damaged by fire Thursday morning.
-
U of A classes displaced after December fire at the humanities building
The Humanities Centre at the University of Alberta will be closed for the Winter 2024 semester as a result of a fire, the school has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
-
Mexican traveller caught with drugs in 'false side' of suitcase at B.C. airport gets 6 years
A Mexican traveller has been sentenced to six years in prison after attempting to smuggle three kilograms of illegal drugs into Canada through Abbotsford International Airport last year, the Canada Border Services Agency announced Thursday.
-
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in B.C. community
Someone who picked up a lottery ticket on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast just became $1 million richer.
Politics
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
-
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
-
Senate ordered to reinstate executive who alleged he was fired because of racism
A federal tribunal has ordered the Senate to restore an executive who said he was fired on the basis of racial discrimination.
Health
-
ER doctors don't want to deter people from seeking care amid crowding: association
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says it is 'concerned' about comments made by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in December suggesting that unnecessary emergency department visits significantly contribute to ER overcrowding.
-
Consumer Reports finds 'widespread' presence of plastics in food
Consumer Reports has found that plastics retain a 'widespread' presence in food despite the health risks, and called on regulators to reassess the safety of plastics that come into contact with food during production.
-
Sleep disruptions in 30s and 40s linked to cognitive decline a decade later, study finds
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
-
How to watch the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year
January kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of the quickest yet strongest meteor showers of the year.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears shoots down album rumours, vowing to 'never return to the music industry'
Britney Spears is shooting down rumours of a new album, vowing to 'never return to the music industry.'
-
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here's what to know
Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
-
Kim Kardashian's mobile game is shutting down after a decade
"Kim Kardashian: Hollywood," the once wildly popular mobile game that helped catapult her to stardom and wealth, is shutting down after nearly a decade.
Business
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Rate cuts and a return to growth: What Deloitte sees on the Canadian economic horizon
Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Lifestyle
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
-
'It's very addictive': Temu hooks shoppers amid concerns about online discount marketplace in Canada
Despite ethical, privacy and environmental concerns, Temu has carved out a visible presence online and sales have been surging.
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Sports
-
NCAA agrees to US$920 million, 8-year deal with ESPN for women's March Madness, 39 other championships
The NCAA and ESPN announced on Thursday a US$920 million, eight-year agreement that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships, including the Division I women's basketball tournament, an event growing in popularity that the association has been accused of undervaluing in the past.
-
Prosecutors drop three felony charges against the brother of Patrick Mahomes
Prosecutors in Kansas on Wednesday dismissed three felony charges related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes -- the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will.
-
Paris hotels triple prices for Olympics opening night: study
Paris hotels are tripling their prices to more than 1,000 euros (US$1,092) on average for the opening night of the 2024 Olympic games, according to a consumer organization study.
Autos
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
U.S. new vehicle sales rise 12 per cent as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes
Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer-chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.6 million new vehicles last year, 12 per cent more than in 2022, the biggest increase in more than a decade.
-
Here's what you need to know about BYD, the Chinese EV giant that just overtook Tesla
BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of electric vehicles (EV) at the end of last year, crowning an extraordinary rise for the Chinese carmaker.