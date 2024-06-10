Rightward shift in European elections could impact Canada trade, climate policy

Military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president is missing and a search is underway
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday and a search is underway, the president's office said.
A lurch to the far-right in this past weekend's Europe-wide elections could have implications for Canada's trade and climate policy.
Far-right parties have surged in voting for the European Parliament, taking the share of mainstream parties.
French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise call for early legislative elections after his party suffered a heavy loss to the far-right National Rally party.
The extreme-right Alternative for Germany reached second place despite a series of scandals and accusations of racism.
Carleton University professor Achim Hurrelmann says the vote comes at a time when there are challenges across the continent in addressing concerns around the cost of living and immigration.
He says the results could put strains on Canada's free-trade deal with Europe and that affordability concerns could weaken climate policies that countries have shaped alongside Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals will support a Bloc Quebecois motion urging the foreign interference inquiry to look into allegations that some MPs 'wittingly' participated in meddling.
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a crash that left a suspect seriously injured in Vancouver.
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a bus two years ago admitted to causing her death at the outset of his trial in Toronto, but argued he shouldn’t be found criminally responsible due to a Schizophrenia diagnosis.
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
The union that represents workers at a Cargill plant in Calgary says it has "made history" with a vote that could see them walk off the job in the coming weeks.
Four people have been arrested after a shooting in the Forest Lawn area just after 5 a.m. on Monday.
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the circumstances of a single-vehicle crash northwest of Brockville that left two people dead.
A 32-year-old man survived multiple gunshots and getting hit by a car west of Montreal Monday morning, provincial police say.
The City of Montreal has unveiled its plans to pedestrianize some sections of Old Montreal.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.
McDonald's is lovin' the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup run as they created some incentive online for McDavid and the boys.
They're not all on the same political team, but members of Parliament have caught the same fever.
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Thursday hasn’t been heard from since.
Closing submissions are underway in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women.
Capacity is continuing to be tight at the Winnipeg Humane Society after several animals were left outside overnight on the weekend.
We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing "work to rule" job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
Waterloo regional police are trying to find a driver after a vehicle crashed into the yard of a home in the Crosshill area.
A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.
Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
The province is adding more beds and hiring more staff for jails across Ontario.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
Provincial police hope the public can help identify a vehicle in connection with a homicide investigation in New Tecumseth.
Peter Berry, while commending the city for installing a larger fence, asked councillors to close the western portion of the beach indefinitely.
Windsor city council wants to collect public input on cashless meters before going fully electronic.
The City of Windsor lost more than $30,000 by offering free skating at four arenas.
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to hospital over the weekend.
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Experts say Canada's trade relationship with the European Union isn't necessarily in jeopardy, but there could be some knock-on effects after far-right parties made major election gains.
Support for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final has swept the country, and that includes Ottawa. Some MPs are setting their political differences aside Monday evening to gather in Speaker Greg Fergus's office, watch the game and eat popcorn -- reviving a long tradition on Parliament Hill.
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference on Monday is expected to herald the company's move into generative artificial intelligence, marking its late arrival to a technological frontier that's expected to be as revolutionary as the invention of the iPhone.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
If you paused a few times to catch lines in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” “Peaky Blinders” or “Bodkin,” or Paramount+’s “Sexy Beast,” rest assured, you are not alone.
For Simon Cowell, becoming a dad has both changed and saved him.
Roots Corp. says it lost $8.9 million in its latest quarter as it missed out on some sales because it didn't have enough of its fleece products to keep up with demand and is still seeing shoppers grapple with economic headwinds.
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
I want to tell you about a time another driver saved me from danger. Though it happened in less than a minute, without a spoken word, it remains in my memory 17 years later.
The snap national election called by French President Emmanuel Macron will not impact the Paris Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Monday.
Passionate and fired up, a huge gathering of Edmonton Oilers fans have made their presence felt in southern Florida.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.