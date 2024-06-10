Canada

    • Rightward shift in European elections could impact Canada trade, climate policy

    Emmanuel Macron was forced to call a snap election after his party's dismal performance in the European Union elections this past weekend. (Ludovic Marin/AP Photo) Emmanuel Macron was forced to call a snap election after his party's dismal performance in the European Union elections this past weekend. (Ludovic Marin/AP Photo)
    Share

    A lurch to the far-right in this past weekend's Europe-wide elections could have implications for Canada's trade and climate policy.

    Far-right parties have surged in voting for the European Parliament, taking the share of mainstream parties.

    French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise call for early legislative elections after his party suffered a heavy loss to the far-right National Rally party.

    The extreme-right Alternative for Germany reached second place despite a series of scandals and accusations of racism.

    Carleton University professor Achim Hurrelmann says the vote comes at a time when there are challenges across the continent in addressing concerns around the cost of living and immigration.

    He says the results could put strains on Canada's free-trade deal with Europe and that affordability concerns could weaken climate policies that countries have shaped alongside Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024

