Rights group releases scathing report on Canada's violations of Indigenous rights

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98

Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social