Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens

Chickens are seen in a barn in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Chickens are seen in a barn in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run

A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

W5 ANALYSIS

W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada

The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social