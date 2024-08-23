Canada

    • Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence

    Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's argued Friday. 

    Lawrence Greenspon's final arguments in the criminal trial focused largely on the fundamental freedoms that protect protest in Canada, and the failure of Ottawa police to enforce the law during the 2022 demonstration.

    Lich and fellow organizer Chris Barber are co-accused of mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law for their part in organizing the massive protest that blockaded streets in downtown Ottawa for weeks.

    The Crown has argued Lich and Barber influenced the crowds to commit illegal acts as a way to pressure the government to lift COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

    The Crown is seeking to "criminalize the words and actions" of the leaders of a protest who consistently urged peaceful behaviour and co-operation with police, Greenspon said.

    "The Crown asks that those leaders be held criminally responsible for the actions of unidentified others who were directed into the downtown core of Ottawa, and they were allowed to stay for a three-week period of time without so much as a single parking ticket being issued," he said.

    He said there's no precedent for a situation where protesters were directed by police to park in a particular area and then prosecuted for following that direction.

    The Crown has said the evidence in this case is overwhelming, but Greenspon shot back in his arguments that the only thing overwhelming is the resources the Crown's office has dedicated to the case, which has dragged on for nearly a year. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Car driven into building in south London

      The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue. Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.

    • Mask, cash and airsoft gun found during arrest in Sarnia

      Police in Sarnia are hoping the public may have more information after officers found several items during a recent arrest. Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Rainbow Park and during a search unrelated to the initial call, police found a man slumped over in a chair.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News