

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND, B.C. - Officials say a wildfire that broke out early Friday in the Vancouver suburbs presents a more hidden challenge for crews than some of the blazes burning across the rest of the province.

Deputy Chief Kevin Gray of the Richmond Fire Department told reporters Saturday that because the fire is burning through a marshy wetland of dead plant life and moss, flames aren't necessarily visible above ground.

One hazardous result of the subterranean burning is hazardous ash pits, burnt-out holes in the ground almost two metres deep that are well-hidden and can cause leg injuries to firefighters and anyone in the area.

Gray says the weather conditions Friday night were helpful for the crews battling the blaze, allowing them to continually drench potential kindling for the fire, such as dead grass and dry wood.

He says the northerly winds helped the 60-person crew battling the blaze stay on schedule and maintain the southern perimeter of the fire, keeping smoke away from the homes bordering the blaze.

Gray says the crew is on schedule with their objectives for the fire, but he would likely have a better idea for how long the fire could burn by the end of Saturday.