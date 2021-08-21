TORONTO -- A volunteer working to rescue people from the deepening crisis in Afghanistan says that while it may be tempting to point fingers, the situation on the ground is too urgent to consider that right now.

"The bucket of blame in this whole situation is bottomless," Retired Maj. Paul Carroll, who is part of a group of veterans and other volunteers supporting the evacuation process, told CTV News Channel on Saturday. "We need to focus on what we can do right now."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to criticism of the slow pace of evacuations on Wednesday by blaming the Taliban's presence at the airport, rather than bureaucratic red tape and a complicated immigration process that some veterans and Afghan interpreters say are difficult to navigate.

On Friday, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced that Canada would be attempting to streamline the processing of evacuees by not requiring passports or COVID-19 tests from Afghan passengers, instead deferring further screening to a safe third country.

Carroll said that the airport is secure, Canadian troops are on the ground and enablers are in position to guide people through the evacuation process in accordance with the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada criteria.

But even with those measures in place, Carroll said, forces at the airport in Kabul -- including the Taliban and other agitators -- as well as the sheer number of people trying to escape the embattled country are making the evacuation process "an absolute nightmare."

Canadian officials have acknowledged that some qualifying Afghans have not been able to reach the airport to be evacuated, and have advised those stuck outside to keep trying until they succeed.

These labrynthian complications, the retired major said, are going to limit the number of people who can safely reach the airport to be flown out of Afghanistan.

"We're really focused on solving the problem," Carroll said of his group's evacuation efforts. "The after-action stuff will come later. But yes, more could have been done sooner."

'WORDS FAIL ME'

Images and videos coming out of the airport in Kabul depict the escalating desperation of those trying to escape the sweep of the Taliban.

Carroll said his fellow volunteers on the ground, some of whom are combat veterans who have seen the worst of the war, are overwhelmed by the experience.

"This is top of the list," he said. "It was the most emotionally draining and frustrating experience any of us has ever experienced in probably hundreds of years of cumulative military experience."

Every single member of Carroll's network of volunteers has been bombarded with heart-wrenching pleas from Afghans fearing for their lives. Some show pictures of relatives who were killed by the Taliban in Kandahar, a violent situation Carroll said he expects to soon happen in Kabul.

"Words fail me," he said.