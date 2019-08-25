

CTVNews.ca Staff





Mexican officials say a Canadian retiree who once served as an honourary consul in the country has been found dead at his residence in Cancun.

The attorney general's office for the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said Sunday the Daniel Lavoie, 62, has been killed "with violence."

In a statement to CTV News, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the death of a Canadian in Cancun but did not confirm the person’s identity "due to the provisions under the Privacy Act."

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Cancun, Mexico," the statement reads. "Consular services are being provided to the victim’s family. Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information."

The attorney general's office declined to discuss a possible motive with The Associated Press.

According to Lavoie's Facebook page, he enjoyed nature and photography.

With files from The Associated Press