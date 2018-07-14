

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Officials say firefighters have made progress on the forest fires raging in northeastern Ontario, but note that there is still a lot of work to do.

Shayne McCool, fire information officer from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, says there were 52 active fires on Friday evening, down from 70 on Monday.

He notes that 21 of the ongoing fires are not yet under control.

McCool says 14 fires were extinguished on Friday, but firefighters expected to find more on Saturday.

On Friday evening, officials issued an order restricting access to an area of Temagami, Ont., where there are public safety hazards due to the blazes.

Almost 200 firefighters from across Canada have joined the 400 firefighters already working on the ground in Ontario's northeast.