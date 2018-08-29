Restaurant owner apologizes for 'thoughtless and unacceptable' Instagram post
A picture of this sign was shared by the Wellington Diner's Instagram page. The restaurant's owner has since apologized, saying it "perpetuated offensive stereotypes."
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:44PM EDT
The owner of an Ottawa restaurant is apologizing for sharing an image online that he says hindered anti-racism efforts in the city.
A 2016 post on the Instagram account of the Wellington Diner contains an image of a sandwich board bearing the message “Eating two strips of bacon for breakfast reduces your chance of being a suicide bomber by 100%.”
The post also contains the message “#donttakeyourselfsoseriously.” The photo does not appear to have been taken at the diner.
Restaurant owner Jeffrey Frost tweeted a statement on Wednesday, in which he said he regrets sharing a post that “perpetuated offensive stereotypes.”
“The post was hurtful, and it sets back the work that many in Ottawa are doing to try to counter the harm that racism does in our city,” he said.
“It was thoughtless and unacceptable and I sincerely apologize to the Muslim community and anyone else who was offended by the image.”
The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it “warmly welcomes” the apology.
With files from CTV Ottawa
A thoughtful response after a thoughtless social media post that hurt many in our communities. @nccm warmly welcomes this important apology today from the @wellingtondiner #cdnmuslims #StopTheHate @Wellington_West https://t.co/LnfxPVpi3m— NCCM (@nccm) August 29, 2018
