A First Nations delegate has given Pope Francis a gift of symbolic moccasins in the hopes that he will return them when he visits Canada.

Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier of the Okanese First Nation in Saskatchewan, a survivor of the Lebret Residential School, was tasked with presenting Pope Francis two pairs of handcrafted moccasins to represent the children who never made it home from Canada's residential schools.

Delegates met with the Pope Thursday to have a conversation about the Catholic Church's role in the abuses suffered in residential schools in Canada.

"He came forward and we held our hands together," Day Walker-Pelletier told CTV National News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme in Rome of her presentation to the Pope.

The shoes are not meant to be kept, though. Day Walker-Pelletier said the moccasins were presented to the Pope with the mutual understanding that he will return them the next time he visits Canada.

"And when he returns them that he does it with the apology, 'I'm so sorry.' That's what I'm hoping for."

If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.