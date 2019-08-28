

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV's Michel Boyer





The Canadian military reservist accused of having connections to a neo-Nazi group has gone missing after being relieved of his army duties.

The Department of National Defence said Tuesday that Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews will no longer participate in any military activities and will not return to work.

Manitoba RCMP now says that Mathew’s family has reported him missing. He has not been seen since Saturday.

Mathews’ voluntary release from the forces will not be finalized for another few weeks. The 26yearold joined the reserves in 2010 and had been a combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group based in Winnipeg.

The military had been investigating him since the spring due to alleged links to a hate group called “The Base,” a sister organization to the neo-Nazi group “Atomwaffen.”

RCMP officers raided a home registered to Mathews last week, where they seized several firearms, but did not charge anyone with a crime.