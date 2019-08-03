Rescuers find body of pilot diverted by weather over northwestern Quebec
A RCAF crew member prepares for takeoff aboard the CH-124 Sea King helicopter at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 3:32PM EDT
MONTREAL - The Royal Canadian Air Force says the body of a pilot has been found amid plane wreckage in dense forest in northwestern Quebec.
The air force says it located the missing Beechcraft Bonanza airplane around 7 p.m. Friday in Quebec's Val d'Or region, about 525 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
The aircraft was reported overdue July 29. It was travelling from Oshkosh, Wis., to Danbury, Conn., but the pilot had to divert north to avoid a storm.
Capt. Trevor Reid says the air force, provincial police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating.
The plane was last tracked on radar flying over a region north of Senneterre, Que., about 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
The air force did not identify the pilot.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- New video shows path that serial child predator may have fled the scene by
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $21 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Tennis ball-size hailstones pelt Edmonton during tornado watch
- 'Horrific experience' for passengers stuck on sweltering plane for 6 hours
- SIU investigating after man sets self on fire outside immigration centre