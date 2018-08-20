

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of five puppies who appeared to be lost when B.C. firefighters “rescued” them from the side of a road were actually close to home, their owner says.

Heidi Lang told Castanet that she would like the dogs back. They were in fact just 500 metres from her house on a road that goes through her farm land.

"They were on the side of the road but on our farm… We have 640 acres and the road goes through the farm," she told the website, noting that the B.C. SPCA did not know where the dogs are and that they were still in the care of a firefighter.

Over the weekend, the firefighters noticed the puppies wandering on the side of the road along the Monashee Complex, a 151-kilometre stretch from Lumby, B.C. to Three Valley Gap.

In a post on Facebook, the B.C. Fire Service says there were no houses or properties nearby, so the firefighters decided to bring the dogs back with them. The organization added the five puppies are well being fed and cared for.

“The puppies are in good hands,” Kyla Fraser, spokesperson for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said in an email. “We have been in contact with the SPCA for further direction, and hopefully someone will come forward to claim them soon.”

A province-wide state of emergency due to the wildfires has been in effect since Aug. 15. To date, roughly 6,000 people have been told to evacuate, while another 11,000 have been told to prepare for an evacuation order.