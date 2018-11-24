Rescue group says man who reported abandoned cats has recanted his story
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society says the man who claimed a family of 15 kittens were found on the side of the highway in central Alberta has recanted his statement. (Saving Grace Animal Society/Facebook)
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:54PM EST
ALIX, Alta. - An animal rescue society says a man who reported 15 cats and kittens in plastic storage boxes on the side of an Alberta highway has recanted his story.
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society says in a Facebook post that the man contacted them Friday night and told them the felines belonged to a family member who wasn't able to care for them.
The post says the man used plastic containers to remove the cats from the home "out of deep concern" for the welfare of the animals as well as for children in the home, but then couldn't find anywhere that would accept them.
The Saving Grace Animal Society earlier said the felines were discovered in taped-up tubs near train tracks between Erskine and Stettler.
The boxes had air holes punched in them, but the kittens were soaked in their own urine and feces.
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society has been caring for the cats, and says in the post that the man has presented himself to authorities.
