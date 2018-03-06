Reporter Paul Bliss no longer with CTV following sexual misconduct allegation
TORONTO -- A prominent news reporter who was suspended after a woman made sexual misconduct allegations against him is no longer with CTV News.
Bell Media says Paul Bliss was no longer with the company.
A spokesman, however, refused to provide further details.
Bliss, who worked at CTV's bureau in the Ontario legislature, was suspended in late January hours after allegations made in a blog post by Bridget Brown, who describes herself as a Calgary-based entrepreneur and former CTV employee.
Bell Media had said it was investigating the allegations against Bliss.
