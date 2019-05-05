Reported mobster Salvatore Scoppa shot dead in hotel north of Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 10:42AM EDT
MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say a man with links to organized crime has been killed in a shooting in Laval, Que.
Salvatore Scoppa, 49, was declared dead in hospital last night.
Police were called to a hotel in the city north of Montreal at about 10 p.m., where they found a victim who had been shot at least once.
Provincial police are leading the probe since it is linked to organized crime.
No arrests have been made but officers have set up a mobile command post on the site and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
