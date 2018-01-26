Reported abduction never happened, woman facing charges: N.S. police
New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of an abduction in the parking lot of the Aberdeen Business Centre, near the Giant Tiger store, in New Glasgow, N.S. at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 7:53AM EST
NEW GLASGOW, N.S. - Police in Nova Scotia say a woman's recent claim that she had been abducted from a New Glasgow parking lot has proven to be false.
The town's police spokesman, Const. Ken MacDonald, says the woman told police she had been forced into a van and driven to the nearby community of Blue Mountain on Saturday night.
MacDonald says an investigation determined that no abduction took place.
He says the 39-year-old woman from Pictou County is facing a charge of public mischief.
MacDonald says the woman also told investigators she was assaulted while in Blue Mountain, an area under RCMP jurisdiction.
The RCMP's investigation into that alleged assault is ongoing.
