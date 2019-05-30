A new report suggests Alberta is facing a “mild” recession, while the Atlantic provinces are expected to see an economic growth due to international immigration.

The Conference Board of Canada released its 2019 provincial outlook on Tuesday in which they expect investors in the oil sector to look for opportunities in the United States instead of Alberta, in part due to concerns over the federal carbon tax and pipeline capacity.

China’s refusal to accept Canada’s canola oil exports is also expected to hurt the financial outlook in the West, the report indicates.

The Atlantic provinces, on the other hand, are expected to see stronger growth than the rest of the country in part due to “strong net international migration.”

Quebec’s economy is also expected to remain sound, despite some pork producers in the province being denied from exporting to China. The Canada-China trade dispute is also expected to impact British Columbia, which relies on China more than any province.

The report also expects a “weakened” growth in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

In Ontario, the provincial government’s decision to limit spending is the primary reason behind a slower projected economic growth, the report indicates.