Report: Grade 8 math test scores on the rise everywhere except Ontario
Students solve math problems in this January 2013 file photo. (AP / Jae C. Hong)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 11:38AM EDT
TORONTO -- A new report has found Grade 8 students' math scores improved in all provinces except Ontario between 2010 and 2016.
The Council of Ministers of Education, Canada released its Pan-Canadian Assessment Program report today, which looked at the results of tests administered by the program.
The report found that during the six-year period, Ontario students' performance in math remained the same -- middling.
That's contrasted with Quebec, where the report found average scores -- the highest in the country -- climbed significantly.
As a whole, the report says, mathematics scores in Canada climbed slightly.
The report also looked at students' scores in reading and science, both of which improved across Canada on average.
The Pan-Canadian Assessment Program tested about 27,000 students from nearly 1,500 schools across all 10 provinces in 2016, and compared the results to those from the two previous reports in 2013 and 2010.
