Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds?
The good news, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), is that if you were taxed on the funds you have to repay, there are processes to adjust that.
In 2020, as the federal government rushed to ensure that Canadians suddenly out of a job due to COVID-19 were able to access help, people were quickly approved for CERB. But many of them are now faced with paying back some or all of the benefit, due to a number of reasons including being ineligible, having returned to work too early, or having received an advance payment that the CRA has since determined was not justified.
Letters from Service Canada or the CRA informing Canadians they owed money started being delivered last fall, with a new round of notices going out last month.
This meant that many people had already listed CERB on their 2020 income tax return, and had been taxed on funds they were now being asked to return.
For many, this came as a shock. CTVNews.ca previously asked Canadians to reach out if they had received a letter saying they owed CERB funds, and numerous respondents highlighted their feeling of resentment in having already paid taxes on these funds.
The responses were emailed to CTVNews.ca in early June and have not all been independently verified.
Zak Horkoff told CTVNews.ca that he received CERB after being laid off early on in the pandemic in March 2020.
He returned to work fairly quickly, but still received an advance payment of $2,000 on top of his first weekly payment.
“When I filed my taxes in 2021 I made sure to include the CERB payments as income and was charged taxes on the amount accordingly,” Horkoff said.
Although he wasn’t surprised when told he would have to return that advance payment, he said he should not have to repay the full amount since he’s paid taxes on it.
Sarah Milligan of London, Ont., said that when she applied for employment insurance (EI) shortly after the pandemic started, she was switched over to CERB automatically. She has since received a letter stating she was overpaid and owes $2,000.
“When I did my 2020 taxes,I ended up owing over $700 in taxes because of CERB,” she said. She added that when she asked why she had to pay back a full $2,000 instead of having the value of the proportional taxes deducted, she was told she would have to amend it next year.”
She said this felt unfair, and that she hasn’t been financially stable since the beginning of the pandemic.
“This whole thing is stressful, I cannot pay this,” she said.
SO WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I PAID TAXES ON CERB I HAVE TO REPAY?
You still have to return the full amount that the CRA or Service Canada has asked for — there will be no funds deducted from the amount of CERB you owe based on the taxes you already paid.
However, CRA told CTVNews.ca in a statement that “individuals who repay COVID-19 benefit payments that they were not eligible to receive can claim the repayment as a deduction on their income tax return.”
Yannick Lemay, a tax expert at H&R Block, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview that there are a few ways to go about this.
Generally, if there is an error or an issue with your income tax return in a past year, including repaying money to the government that you had previously reported as income, you can request a reassessment of a previous return through online services such as ReFILE or a form called T1ADJ, he explained.
“You can also use that form to file your amendment. And then what CRA does is that it will mail you a notice of reassessment,” he said. "So that is what becomes your official tax return for that year.”
This means a person can request to add new information to a previously-submitted tax return and have their taxes recalculated for that year.
When it comes to CERB repayments, you can decide which year you want to file the repayment as a deduction for.
“For repayments made before 2023, individuals can decide whether they want to claim it as an income tax deduction for the year they made the repayment--the year that the benefits were received, or split the deduction between either of those years, depending on what would best assist them with their tax situation,” the CRA stated.
A more straightforward option that doesn’t require a reassessment is also on the way for those willing to wait until the next tax period.
The CRA explained that it isdeveloping a new form called T1B, “Request to Deduct Federal COVID-19 Benefits Repayment in a Prior Year.”
This form will be available foruse by the time Canadians are filing their 2022 tax returns next year.
“By filing this form with their return, people won't have to adjust their return for the previous year if they want to claim the deduction for the year they received CERB,” Lemay said. This form will let you choose which year you want to file the repayment in as a deduction, without having to formally request a reassessment of that year’s tax return.
WHAT IF I DON'T WANT TO WAIT UNTIL NEXT SPRING?
You can file a request for a reassessment of a previous tax period instead of waiting to correct the record on your 2022 tax return, but it may not be quicker, Lemay cautioned.
The first reason is that the CRA is experiencing many delays in processing.
“The second reason is that you don't have the slip that tells the amount that you repaid to the government,” he said.
After you repay the CERB amount owed, you will receive a tax receipt in the mail in January or February, he explained, which will help you file your repayment as a deduction.
While you do not need this slip to request a reassessment, it makes the process much easier.
Those determined to file a request for reassessment can do so using a copy of a cheque mailed to the CRA or Service Canada, or electronic payment receipts as proof that a repayment was made.
“But it's not something I would suggest, because also you don't know your whole income for 2022, so maybe it will be more beneficial for you to ask for the deduction in 2022 when the year's over and you have all the information in front of you,” he said.
The CRA added in its statement that “if an individual is filing a return or request for adjustment by paper, the information from their T4A slip or letter they have received from Service Canada should be included with the return or the request for adjustment. If an individual is filing a return electronically or is submitting a request for adjustment electronically through My Account or ReFILE, the documents and information must be kept in case validation is required later.”
WHAT IF I ALREADY REPAID THE CERB IN 2021?
Many Canadians were informed that they needed to pay back an advance payment of CERB starting last fall. If you repaid the owed funds in 2021, you can’t use the upcoming T1B form.
Instead, you have to request a reassessment of your 2020 or 2021 return in order to file the repayment as a deduction on one of those returns.
“If you repaid in November, you either claim the deduction on your 2021 tax return or you file that T1ADG to modify your 2020 return, but that's on you to calculate which is more advantageous for you,” Lemay said.
WHAT IF CERB PAYMENTS I NOW HAVE TO RETURN AFFECTED A PREVIOUS TAX REFUND?
“If [someone] received less money, for example, from a tax return because of the CERB payment that they received, that would be because their taxable income for that year was either higher than the previous year, or the total taxes that they paid during the year was lower than what they paid in the previous year,” Lemay said.
One situation is that, due to CERB, a person’s income could have crossed out of the threshold for the GST credit, potentially making their tax refund lower than usual.
Lemay said if you’re concerned that your tax refund was affected by CERB in a previous year, filing the repayment as a deduction on your taxes could help correct this as well.
“[If your income] was too high because of the CERB payments that you received, if you adjust your return and then you claim that deduction for the repayment that you made, then if your income goes below the threshold to receive the GST credit, then you will receive it.”
Lemay said that while this entire situation may be stressful for Canadians who had no idea they’d have to repay any of the CERB, it’s important to remember that there are no penalties or interest for the repayments. He said those who are worried that they can’t pay it back should contact the CRA or Service Canada as soon as possible to work out a flexible payment schedule.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report
China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42
A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor not concerned about rise in COVID cases after end of mask mandates
Ontario's top doctor says he’s not concerned about COVID-19 cases rising after the lifting of nearly all remaining mask mandates tomorrow.
-
These Toronto roadways and transit lines will be closed this weekend
Drivers and transit riders in Toronto should be aware of some major closures happening across the city this weekend.
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
Ottawa's e-scooter program will launch this month
The city of Ottawa is preparing to launch the third season of the e-scooter pilot project in approximately two weeks, with new restrictions on riders and the companies operating the electric scooters.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating assault in Orillia
One person has been injured in an assault in Orillia.
-
Trent-Severn Waterway levels rising
Due to increased rain, boaters can expect higher than normal water levels in the Trent-Severn waterways.
-
Huntsville business owners frustrated with rise in break-ins and vandalism
Several business owners in downtown Huntsville are upset and concerned by a rash of recent break-ins and vandalism.
Kitchener
-
16-year-old arrested in connection to string of robberies in Waterloo Region
Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in a string of recent violent robberies in Waterloo Region.
-
Kitchener man charged after hit-and-run with teen cyclist
An 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a 15-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 89, east of Mount Forest.
-
‘Be silly and just skate’: Roller skating takes over Kitchener Market
Community roller disco is back in the City of Kitchener.
London
-
Photos released of home invasion suspects
OPP have released photos of two suspects after a home invasion in Southwold Township.
-
'London Ice Cream Company' begins new chapter
Starting Friday, the new London Ice Cream Company retail shop will be on White Oak Road just south of Bradley Avenue.
-
Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from high-rise
London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a high-rise, Thursday
Windsor
-
Unemployment rate drops in Windsor: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in Windsor is going down.
-
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
-
Chance of showers expected most of the weekend in Windsor-Essex
Showers are expected to move through Windsor-Essex through the weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
4 men arrested in scam asking elderly people to bail their grandchildren out of jail
Laval police has arrested four men in connection to a scam that involved asking elderly people to send money to bail their grandchildren out of jail.
Atlantic
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in December
There was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
Winnipeg
-
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
-
Catalytic converter thefts a growing problem in Winnipeg, councillors say
Two city councillors say catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem in Winnipeg, and want the city to take some action.
-
'We’re just going to go fast': Dozens of nurses graduate from University of Manitoba
More than 100 new nurses trained in Manitoba are ready to work, officially making the transition from student to professional Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to the latest alleged child abduction attempt in the town.
-
Paredes, Carey lead Stampeders to 30-27 season-opening win over Alouettes
The Stampeders delivered in their 30-27 victory over the Montreal Alouettes to open the CFL season on Thursday when Rene Paredes kicked a 38-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining.
-
Calgary mayor says EMS dispatch is the reason for senior's death in dog attack
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city will be conducting its own independent review into a dog attack that led to the death of a senior but adds EMS dispatch is to blame for the victim's death.
Edmonton
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
-
West Edmonton Mall jester from 90s resurfaces in 2022, reigniting memories of vintage Bourbon Street
One of West Edmonton Mall's jesters that either amused or haunted shoppers of the 1990s has resurfaced not far from its original home.
-
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
Vancouver
-
Driver crashes through overpass guardrail, plunges toward Highway 1 below
Police say a driver is lucky to only have minor injuries after her car plummeted from an overpass, nearly landing on Highway 1 Thursday.
-
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increases
An advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals falls to lowest level in 2 months
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined again, dropping below 400 for the first time since mid-April.
Politics
-
Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships
Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada's National Council President says the party has 'a good time-frame' to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.
-
More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that 'well over' 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party's top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.
-
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Health
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
-
Antidote-blocking benzodiazepines 'rapidly' increasing in B.C.'s street drug supply: overdose report
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia in the first third of the year than ever before in the province, just-released data shows, in part because the street supply contains more of an antidote-blocking drug.
-
Canadian doctors say medical delays from COVID-19 led to more advanced cancer cases
Canadian doctors say they are seeing patients with more advanced stages of cancer than usual -- a phenomenon they are attributing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
-
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
-
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off U.K. coast
Explorers and historians are telling the world about the discovery of the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying a future king of England, Ireland and Scotland.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.
-
Movie reviews: 'Jurassic World Dominion' proves bigger isn't always better
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Jurassic World Dominion,' 'Hustle' and 'Fire Island.'
-
In Vancouver, there's a studio where young artists can hone their craft for free
Musical creativity and youth empowerment are celebrated at Vancouver's BYRC Recording Studio, a non-profit studio where young artists can hone their craft.
Business
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
-
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
-
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
-
What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
A marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about great white sharks as they migrate north to feed this summer.
-
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
Sports
-
Kyle Lowry Road: Toronto street to be named after beloved former Raptor
A street in a Toronto neighbourhood will soon be named after beloved former Raptors star Kyle Lowry.
-
Paris police chief apologizes for the pepper spraying of Champions League final fans
The Paris police chief apologized for and justified the pepper spraying of fans and families amid the chaos that engulfed the Champions League final last month outside the Stade de France.
-
Pomp and fractures: Defectors open Saudi-funded golf series
At a distance it looked like a military flypast and Grenadier Guards trumpeting in a royal-style occasion. Only it wasn't an extension of Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations but the launch of the Saudi-funded golf breakaway, attempting to bring a sense of faux regal pageantry to the rebellion splitting the sport.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.