Rental dispute over possible bed bugs leads to attempted murder charge in Hamilton, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 7:35AM EDT
HAMILTON -- Police in Hamilton have charged a 60-year-old local woman with attempted murder.
Investigators say a 61-year-old man was critically injured early Saturday evening during a dispute over the rental of a room.
They allege the suspect was upset over non payment of rent and the possibility that bed bugs had been brought into the unit by the man who was injured.
Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene and that they believe the suspect had consumed alcohol prior to the incident.
No names or other information was immediately released.
