Rental demand in Canada continues to outpace supply, average rent in many cities soars year-over-year: Zumper

The Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal Friday, November 10, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal Friday, November 10, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social