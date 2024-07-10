Renowned artist Alex Janvier, part of Indian Group of Seven, dies at age 89

Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89.

Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.

Janvier, who was from Cold Lake First Nations in Alberta, is considered one of Canada's greatest painters.

His work is widely collected and hangs in private homes and public galleries across the country and around the world.

He was a groundbreaking Indigenous artist and belonged to the so-called Indian Group of Seven.

Janvier's work is known for bright colours and flowing lines, which combined the influences of Denesuline beadwork and abstract modernists such as Vassily Kandinsky.

