Canada

    • Renowned artist Alex Janvier, part of Indian Group of Seven, dies at age 89

    Artist Alex Janvier is pictured at his gallery in Cold Lake First Nations on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press) Artist Alex Janvier is pictured at his gallery in Cold Lake First Nations on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89.

    Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.

    Janvier, who was from Cold Lake First Nations in Alberta, is considered one of Canada's greatest painters.

    His work is widely collected and hangs in private homes and public galleries across the country and around the world.

    He was a groundbreaking Indigenous artist and belonged to the so-called Indian Group of Seven.

    Janvier's work is known for bright colours and flowing lines, which combined the influences of Denesuline beadwork and abstract modernists such as Vassily Kandinsky. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News