

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Community members read prayers and sang songs on Saturday at a home in Toronto that's been linked to an alleged serial killer.

A ceremony was held Saturday to bless and renew the property where police found the dismembered remains of eight men with ties to the city's gay village.

Their remains were found in planters and in a ravine behind the home where Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper.

McArthur has since been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the men's deaths.

The property's owners, Karen Fraser and Ron Smith, reflected on how their lives were upended over the last year during the police investigation.

Fraser said she would hand out daffodils to those in attendance, including local MP Robert Oliphant and other politicians, and the flowers would be planted on the property.

She said she chose yellow daffodils to replace the yellow police tape that covered her property for so long.