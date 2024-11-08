Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?

Monday marks Remembrance Day in Canada, honouring armed forces members who died in the line of duty.

Held each year on Nov. 11, Remembrance Day is a federal statutory holiday that dates back to the end of the First World War. It is also observed as a holiday in most provinces and territories, with the notable exceptions of Ontario and Quebec.

That means you can largely expect shops and businesses to be open in Ontario and Quebec on Monday, while banks and federal offices remain closed nationwide.

Here's what's open and closed on Remembrance Day:

Banks

Banks are typically closed nationwide, although ATMs can still be used. Canada's stock markets will stay open.

Postal services

Canada Post will be closed on Remembrance Day, with no mail collection or delivery. Purolator will be open in Ontario and Quebec, have modified operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and stay closed elsewhere in the country. UPS will be operating as normal. FedEx will only be closed in Nova Scotia. Other mail and parcel delivery services may be available.

Government offices

Federal government offices, including Service Canada and passport offices, will be closed. Outside of Ontario and Quebec, most provincial and territorial government offices will also be closed. Emergency consular services for Canadians abroad is always available 24/7. It is also possible to get emergency statutory holiday passport service.

Schools

Schools will largely be closed across most of Canada on Monday, with the notable exceptions of Ontario and Quebec. There may be other exceptions, and parents and caregivers should check with their school board.

Shops, businesses and malls

This varies widely across the country. While some larger and box stores may be closed, smaller grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and restaurants may remain open in provinces that observe Remembrance Day as a statutory holiday. Most shops and businesses in Ontario and Quebec will operate as normal, including grocery stores, pharmacies and liquor stores.

Transportation

In provinces and territories that observe Reembrace Day as a statutory holiday, you can expect some public transportation routes to operate on holiday or reduced schedules. Check with your local transportation provider before heading out.

U.S. closures

Nov. 11 also marks Veterans Day in the U.S., which is a federal holiday. As in Canada, banks, postal services and government offices will be closed, but stores and restaurants will largely remain open.