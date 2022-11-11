Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa

OTTAWA -

To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial.

To honour Canada's veterans and those who died serving in the military, the ceremony will include a veterans' march, the playing of the Last Post, two minutes of silence, a 21-gun salute, the laying of wreaths by Canadian dignitaries, and a fly-past.

As Canadians gather in Ottawa, as well as at legions and cenotaphs across the country, CTV News Channel provides special live coverage with Omar Sachedina from the ceremony in the nation's capital. It airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

You can also follow along in our live blog below for updates from our reporters once the event begins.